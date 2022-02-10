INTERACTIVE CHARACTER HELPS KIDS LEARN AND PRACTICE KINDNESS

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In time for Random Acts of Kindness Day 2022, Grace & Kind's interactive character, Carry Kindness®, is included in the February issue of Costco Connection and shares how Carry Kindness helps kids learn and practice kindness.

Grace & Kind, a woman owned business, has been encouraging kindness since 2012. Founder Nancy Raciti distinctly remembers being picked on in kindergarten. Raciti explains, "I created Carry Kindness as a way for kids to focus on kindness. Children color Carry and help her on her mission to carry kindness around the world. Numerous research studies verify the benefits of kindness. It's valuable for everyone."

Stemming from the creation of Carry Kindness, Raciti wrote The Adventures of Carry Kindness. It tells the story of how a kind heart can change the world. The illustration of Carry Kindness at the back of the book allows children to immediately color their own Carry Kindness and begin to practice kindness.

Teachers are using Carry Kindness in their classrooms. Abby Fremouw, a 2nd grade teacher at Sorensen Magnet School in Coeur D'Alene, Idaho, reads The Adventures of Carry Kindness to her students, they each color a Carry of their own, and write their name on the back of her. Students learn how to address envelopes and mail Carry out into the world.

Participating is easy with three simple steps:

They ask their recipients to write down the Act of Kindness they did with Carry Kindness Send Carry to someone else to continue her mission to carry kindness around the world Mail a letter back to the student so they can see the difference their kind hearts are making

Fremouw shares, "This project spreads so much joy to my students. Every time we receive a letter in the mail, my kids are on the edge of their seats waiting to hear who it is for and what the random act of kindness is described in the letter. As a teacher, I love using Carry Kindness to launch our Kindness Club, teach geography, as well as incorporating it into lessons about Social Emotional Learning. This is a unit I use throughout our whole year in various aspects of the classroom."

Drawing on her first schoolyard memory of being the new kid at school and the resulting intimidation she experienced, Nancy Raciti has become an advocate for kindness. That event, in part, is what led her to open Grace & Kind, an online apparel and merchandise boutique that features kind designs and conversation-starting tees. Influenced by the research that shows children learn kindness best by rehearsing it, Nancy created Carry Kindness®. Carry is a fun and interactive way for kids to practice being kind. Previously a full-time voice actor, Nancy Raciti now uses her voice to share the message of kindness.

