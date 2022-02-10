Datadog Completes Acquisition of CoScreen to Add Real-Time Collaboration for Developers

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced it has acquired CoScreen, the collaboration platform for technical teams.

This acquisition will bring new capabilities to the Datadog platform that help engineers share their screens and work together during incident and security response, pair programming, prototyping, debugging and other activities in an integrated, joint workspace.

Engineers often collaborate with each other over code, commands in terminal windows and data on dashboards. CoScreen is built specifically for the daily workflows of engineers and enables active collaboration by allowing many users to simultaneously share and control apps with their team.

"Bringing teams together has always been Datadog's core mission," said Ilan Rabinovitch, Senior Vice President of Product and Community at Datadog. "Adding CoScreen's real-time communication capabilities helps our customers bring distributed teams closer together and move forward with in-product collaboration. The end result is higher developer productivity, faster incident response and reduced mean time to resolution."

"My team and I use CoScreen almost every day to collaborate and tackle issues while working remotely and have been incredibly impressed with the capabilities it provides," said Nate Kott, Senior Engineer at Clover by Fiserv. "We are excited to see Datadog and CoScreen join forces to create more open and collaborative work environments, which will ultimately lead to increased productivity across the business."

"Engineering and agile teams are most effective when they have a shared sense of belonging and context—this is true whether team members are colocated in an office or working remotely hundreds of miles apart," said Till Pieper, CEO of CoScreen. "Our goal with CoScreen has been to create a frictionless and engaging collaboration environment. We couldn't think of a better partner than Datadog to further this goal and create even deeper and more effective workflows among distributed teams."

Customers can apply for early access to the CoScreen platform at https://www.coscreen.co/

About Datadog



Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

