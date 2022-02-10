Cole Haan takes a step forward in sustainability with Generation ZERØGRAND II featuring FlowerFoam™ The brand's first product with a patent pending dandelion-based outsole coincides with the introduction of Cole Haan's Change Forward™ Sustainable Innovation initiative.

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cole Haan, the iconic American performance lifestyle brand and retailer, unveils the brand's first-ever sustainable shoe, Generation ZERØGRAND II with FlowerFoam. Designed with the customer in mind, Generation ZERØGRAND II represents the brand's commitment to deliver more environmentally responsible products without compromising performance, comfort, or craft.

Generation ZERØGRAND II is the inaugural product of Cole Haan's new Change Forward™ initiative for Sustainable Innovation and Natural Design. Change Forward™ represents the Company's intention to better themselves and the world around them by actively seeking naturally derived or recycled materials for many of its product components. This initiative also, formally, extends work the Company has undertaken over the past several years to reduce waste throughout its supply chain, such as introducing recycled materials in packaging and shipping cartons.

Going forward, all Cole Haan products labeled SUSTAINABLE will include a minimum of 25% naturally derived or recycled content by weight.

Jack Boys, CEO of Cole Haan, said, "We believe we all need to do our part to protect our planet. Cole Haan has always been and is, now, publicly committed to do our part in contributing to positive change going forward. This is how we work for what we believe in. And, more than ever, saving Mother Earth requires a sense of urgency. While we know our sustainable Generation ZERØGRAND II product delivers the all-day performance our customers have come to expect, we also urge everyone to choose sustainable products in all aspects of their lives, regardless of the brand or retailer."

Generation ZERØGRAND II is a revolutionary product from the ground up. Its outsole is fabricated with patent pending FlowerFoam made from a minimum of 25% natural dandelion rubber. The lightweight FlowerFoam outsole helps to absorb impact while delivering all-day responsive cushioning and energy return.

"Cole Haan has pioneered a sustainable, performance outsole made from natural dandelion rubber," says David Maddocks, Brand President, Cole Haan. "We have been redefining footwear for nearly a century and we've always sought to bring innovative products to our consumers. Today, and tomorrow, we're now innovating for their environment through our Change Forward initiative. Our entire company is excited to bring this product to market and transform our product line through this initiative."

There's more to Generation ZERØGRAND II than it's flower power. Its upper includes vegan microfiber suede made with 21% recycled content and reconstituted felt fabric made with 85% recycled plastic bottles (rPET). The laces are made from 100% rPET. The Ortholite® Hybrid™ footbed is made with 5% recycled rubber, 15% production waste foam and a fabric topsheet made from 100% rPET. As with all Cole Haan products, Generation ZERØGRAND II adheres to the Cole Haan philosophy of Natural Design, which focuses on four primary benefits: Natural Motion, Responsive Cushioning, Energy Return, and Breathability.

Scott Patt, Chief Creative Officer of Cole Haan adds, "This is a significant step for the Cole Haan brand after setting the pace for innovation within our space for the past several years. With FlowerFoam™ technology and our charter to create products with more naturally derived and recycled components, we are expanding our Natural Design philosophy to marry our beautiful, versatile products with the sustainability requirements our consumers have come to expect."

Generation ZERØGRAND II and more sustainable offerings are available on ColeHaan.com and in select US and International stores starting today, February 10, 2022. The men's and women's sizes are offered in a broad range of colors and retail for $130 USD, with more innovation set to deliver for seasons to come.

Cole Haan is a global performance lifestyle brand serving always-connected, active professionals with innovative footwear and lifestyle accessories. With a 90-year heritage, Cole Haan infuses its products with time-honored craftsmanship and modern innovation, making footwear and lifestyle accessories that customers wear from work, to workout, to weekend. Cole Haan's mission is to inspire customers to live extraordinary lives.

