WideOpenWest, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 24, 2022

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband provider in the United States, announced today it will host a webcast and conference call on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss financial and operating results for the fourth quarter 2021. WOW! will issue a news release reporting its results earlier that morning.

(PRNewsfoto/WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone) (PRNewswire)

The conference call will be broadcast live on the company's investor relations website at ir.wowway.com. Those parties interested in participating via telephone should dial (888) 330-3556 with the conference ID number 4844814. International callers should dial (646) 960-0826 and use the same conference ID number.

A replay of the call will be available February 24, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET, on the investor relations website or by telephone. To access the telephone replay, which will be available until March 8, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. ET, please dial (800) 770-2030 or (647) 362-9199 and use conference ID 4844814.

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes 1.9 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 14 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized eight times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For, winning the award for the last four consecutive years. Visit wowway.com for more information.

Contacts :

Andrew Posen

Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

303-927-4935

andrew.posen@wowinc.com

Debra Havins

Vice President, Corporate Communications

720-527-8214

debra.havins@wowinc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WideOpenWest, Inc.