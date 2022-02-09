UserZoom Unveils Best-in-Class 'Live Interviews' to Scale Agile UX Research

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UserZoom , the leader in Experience Insights Management (XIM), today announced new automation capabilities that make it faster and more efficient to collect user feedback and deliver high quality customer insights that fuel exceptional digital experiences. With consumer preferences changing faster than ever, digital leaders must arm themselves with robust, high-quality insights to discover unmet needs and make customer-led product decisions that accelerate growth.

Many companies today are using Zoom or other video conferencing tools, stitching together manual processes and technologies that not only slow them down, but also don't follow research best practices. With UserZoom Live Interviews, product leaders can now use one robust, powerful platform to recruit study participants, schedule sessions, collaborate virtually, synthesize findings, and share research results with their organization.

"Every company is now a digital experience company, and in order to design and deliver great experiences, organizations need the capabilities to conduct robust, continuous user research," said Alfonso de la Nuez, Co-CEO and Co-Founder, UserZoom. "We know today's digital product UX Designers and Researchers want to engage with their users and customers on a continuous basis. This used to take quite a bit of time and money. With Live Interviews, we've automated the remote moderated research process while maintaining the quality of insights that come with the right participants matched with the right study. Today, companies need to be able to conduct quick, iterative research at a regular cadence, and we're excited to combine both qualitative insights and quantitative data so companies can get the full picture into their customers' wants and needs."

With Live Interviews, companies can:

Recruit: Quickly find top-quality research participants directly from the UserZoom platform

Schedule: Automate session scheduling, allowing research teams to fill studies within days or even hours

Interview: Study participants enjoy a purpose built experience with tech check, virtual waiting room, direct 1:1 chat with a moderator, and no visible observers

Collaboration: Note-takers + observers can collaborate and debrief from a secure, virtual incognito observation room. No need for more video conferencing tools

Analyze: Save time and money on analysis with searchable automated transcripts, synced playback, and time-stamped notes

Report and Share: Use video clips, highlights and quotes to create impactful narratives with research insights

By providing faster insights, UserZoom enables companies to build the right digital experiences more efficiently, allowing them to go-to-market quicker than ever before. Additionally, a more efficient research team is able to expand their support into more areas of the organization, helping to drive revenue across the board.

"Having the observer room makes the whole experience so much more comfortable for the participants," said Sarah Nuehring, Lead UX Researcher, Bank of the West. "And I love that I can just send out one link to observers - even for debriefing after - and everything is managed on the backend by the platform. Trying to replicate this with basic video conferencing would be a mess."

