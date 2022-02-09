TutorMe Launches Partnership with Ferguson-Florissant School District

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TutorMe , the online tutoring solution of the future, today announced a partnership with Ferguson-Florissant School District to provide more than 11,000 K-12 students with access to TutorMe's online, 24/7 tutoring service. TutorMe will be available to students at no cost to them for the 2021-2022 school year.

With over 15,000 tutors available anytime to help with hundreds of subjects, TutorMe provides on-demand expertise whenever students need it. TutorMe's award-winning lesson space features a virtual whiteboard, text editor, audio/video chat, and screen sharing where students connect live with a tutor. All lessons are archived for future reference. Students also have access to the Writing Lab to submit their essays, papers, and other writing assignments and receive feedback from a writing tutor within hours.

"Our partnership with TutorMe will allow our students of all ages to have on-call help when needed, and give each student the opportunity to thrive in any subject matter with no cost to their family," said Kevin Voepel, Secondary Math and Professional Development Coordinator. "The pandemic has made it difficult for students to seek out extra help. This new tool will hopefully bridge that gap and I look forward to seeing the positive improvement across each classroom."

"TutorMe has been on the frontline of online education assistance well before the pandemic arrived, providing top-notch tutors and on-demand academic support to ensure students never feel lost," said TutorMe's Co-founder and CEO Myles Hunter. "The community of students, staff, and families at Ferguson-Florissant School District can rely on TutorMe to provide 1-on-1 learning during critical times of need and beyond."

Students will be able to access their TutorMe accounts via Clever. For more information on TutorMe, visit www.tutorme.com .

About TutorMe

TutorMe, a subsidiary of Zovio, provides 24/7 high-dosage tutoring to over a million students in thousands of school districts and higher education institutions coast to coast. As the leading online tutoring solution since 2015, TutorMe helps achieve equitable education by giving learners access to 1-on-1 live support in hundreds of subjects and expert essay reviewers for in-depth feedback on papers. For its excellence in education technology, TutorMe has been named one of FETC®'s Top Ed Tech Products of 2022 and Best Tech for Good Winner in the Timmy Awards. TutorMe is headquartered in Los Angeles with a fully remote team of talented individuals working together to democratize quality academic support. For more information, please visit www.tutorme.com .

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, including Fullstack Academy and TutorMe, leverages its core strengths to solve priority market needs through education technology services. Using proprietary, advanced data analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit Zovio.com .

