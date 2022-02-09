Top 100 Best Cities for Retired Singles in 2022: North Carolina Scores Six Spots on the List

OAK PARK, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dwellics, the authority in U.S. city data and personalized advice on where to move, has unveiled its 2022 list of the Top 100: Best Cities for Retired Singles.

Dwellics analyzed data on over 50,000 U.S. cities to compile a list of the Top 100: Best Cities for Retired Singles. While many publications focus on the best places to retire, this list takes a unique angle in analyzing the best places for single retirees to enjoy their golden years outside of the confines of marriage.

Among the ranking factors are population percentage at retiree age and single, the overall climate comfort, quality of infrastructure and human safety. The ranking factor of human safety includes risks of natural disasters, water and air quality, cancer risks and life expectancy. The ranking factor of budget includes cost of living index and property price.

With the state's long reputation as a retirement destination, North Carolina takes a high rank with six cities on the list. The best North Carolina cities for retired singles:

Hendersonville, North Carolina (#7)

Moravian Falls Township , North Carolina (#27)

Brevard, North Carolina (#43)

Columbus Township , North Carolina (#63)

Highlands Township , North Carolina (#77)

Oak Island, North Carolina (#99)

Each of these North Carolina cities that ranked on the Top 100: Best Cities for Retired Singles have large populations of individuals 65 or older. This age group makes up over 30% of the population in each of the North Carolina cities on the list, with Highlands Township at a substantial 45.1%.

It is also noteworthy that every North Carolina city on the Top 100 ranking has a good air quality rating over 300 days a year, with Moravian Falls Township and Highlands Township having good air quality 361 out of 365 days a year. With 99% of days having good air quality, it only makes sense that North Carolina is a wonderful place to retire and get outdoors to meet other retired singles in the area.

According to research conducted by The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, nearly 3% of all unmarried adults nationwide—3.2 million—live in North Carolina. Unmarried adults comprise 43.2% of North Carolina's adult population overall. Taxes may play a role in retirement trends, because North Carolina exempts all Social Security retirement benefits from income taxes.

Whether you are looking to spend your retirement appreciating the weather and slower pace of life or enjoying the company of other single retirees, one of these six cities in North Carolina may be your perfect fit.

