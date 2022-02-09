--Equipment from PPS Operators, LLC, also includes line heaters and separators, frac tanks, rolling stock, portable flare units and a massive amount of pipe, flanges, valves and fittings; bidding closes on Feb. 17

Tiger Group and Liquidity Services to Liquidate Well Production, Test Equipment and Other Oil-and Gas-Sector Assets in Online Auction --Equipment from PPS Operators, LLC, also includes line heaters and separators, frac tanks, rolling stock, portable flare units and a massive amount of pipe, flanges, valves and fittings; bidding closes on Feb. 17

AMITY, Pa., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buyers in the quickly rebounding oil-and-gas sector can acquire well production, test equipment and other assets in a timed, online auction by Tiger Group and Liquidity Services.

Bidding on the diverse array of assets from PPS Operators, LLC, opens on Thursday, February 10, at 10:30 a.m., and closes on Thursday, February 17, at 10:30 a.m. (ET).

Located in a strategic basin in Amity, Pennsylvania, the equipment on offer includes a massive lot of pipe, valves, flanges and fittings—more than 6,000 items in total and more than 20,000 feet of 15,000 PSI flowline and pup joints.

Along with portable flare trailers and 500bbl frac tanks, the sale includes line heaters rated at 10,000 PSI; separators; scrubbers, plug catchers and filters; and choke manifolds

Rolling stock assets include trailers and a JLG Telehandler.

"Traditionally, many companies have rented the specialized equipment needed for well production and testing, but with surging energy demand and an ongoing supply-chain crisis, now is an excellent time to acquire such assets at auction," said Chad Farrell, Managing Director, Tiger Commercial & Industrial.

For asset photos, descriptions, bidding and other information, visit

https://soldtiger.com/sales/well-production-testing-equipment/

The inventory is available for inspection, by appointment only, at from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday, February 16.

To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: auctions@tigergroup.com or call (805) 497-4999.

