Thought Industries Announces 2021 Business Results, Highlighting Increased Adoption of Customer Learning

BOSTON, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries, the world's #1 platform for customer education, today announced the completion of a successful fourth quarter of 2021, capping off a year marked by high double digit market growth, the release of new digital learning innovations and record customer growth. These milestones reflect the growing momentum and adoption of enterprise-scale customer learning platforms that enable organizations with complex products and training requirements to grow revenue, increase customer loyalty, and ensure customer success across industries including technology, manufacturing, healthcare.

Thought Industries' newest customers represent industries including industrial manufacturing, cybersecurity and information technology. These companies recognize the power of customer learning to provide world-class learning experiences at every stage of the customer journey. They include Yaskawa, a global manufacturer of industrial equipment and robots, security platform provider Snyk, and data storage technology provider Hitachi Vantara.

"Our customers look to us for technologies that can help them get the most out of the data that drives their business—from managing and storing business-critical information, to analyzing it for insights," Simon Fowler, Director, Lumada Learning and Enablement at Hitachi Vantara. "Knowing how to unlock this value is an important piece of this equation, and it's why customer learning is a core tenet of what we provide to our customers. The Thought Industries platform will help ensure our customers can get the most out of our technologies, and it will help drive customer engagement and loyalty."

In addition to adding dozens of new customers, Thought Industries also increased its staff by more than 55 percent in 2021—an indicator of how more companies are recognizing the value of customer learning and the impact it can have on their business.

"Organizations across a wide variety of industries are increasingly seeing customer learning as a core part of their tech stack. And they're demanding technologies that meet them and their customers where they're at— with more adaptation and personalization" said John Leh, CEO and lead analyst at learning tech research and consulting firm Talented Learning. "The rise in the personalization of the customer learning experience, along with expectations around where and how these enhanced learning experiences impact every aspect of the customer journey, are fueling category growth. With more organizations recognizing the competitive advantage of customer learning, expect rapid innovation and category expansion, and for Thought Industries to continue playing a leading role."

Other Thought Industries highlights from 2021 include:

"After the unprecedented challenges we faced in 2020, the year 2021 should be remembered as a key time in which customer learning truly established itself as a critical business driver, with more and more organizations across industries realizing the benefits it can have for customers, partners and professionals," said Robin Wadsworth, President, Thought Industries. "From expanding our leadership team and bringing more talent into our organization, to adding an impressive array of new customers, we've proven that customer learning has value and is here to stay. I'm excited for what the future holds."

Thought Industries provides the world's #1 software platform for customer learning management (CLM). CLM empowers businesses to create compelling learning experiences for customers, partners and professionals. These experiences help businesses grow revenue, increase customer loyalty, and ensure customer success across technology, manufacturing, healthcare and other industries with complex products and training requirements. Thought Industries was founded in 2014 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging, and scalable. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe.

