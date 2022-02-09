OtterBox Protects Your Galaxy with New Cases for Samsung Galaxy S22

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Explore the galaxy with confidence with new OtterBox cases for Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22+ and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Rugged, sleek and stylish cases to protect your new Galaxy from anything life throws your way are available now on otterbox.com.

"Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra usher in a new line of phones made to keep you connected to the people, places and activities you love," said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke. "OtterBox adds a touch of personal style to trusted protection with a variety of case designs. Go anywhere, do anything and feel prepared for every adventure and misadventure along the way."

OtterBox offers a range of cases to fit you and your family's protection needs1:

Add rugged protection to Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra with Defender Series and Defender Series Pro. Classic Defender Series has multi-layer protection to keep your device safe from drops and bumps. Defender Series Pro adds anti-microbial protection to protect against common microbes. 2

Commuter Series is ready to protect your phone with a two-layer case built for life on the go. This slim yet rugged case includes port covers to keep dust and dirt out.

Symmetry Series features clear and graphic options with a super sleek design to complement your new Galaxy phone with personal style. Symmetry Series has a raised bumper around the screen and protects against drops, bumps and other daily mishaps.

Add a streamlined folio to your case with Strada Series. The wrap around wallet protects the screen while providing added storage for essential cards and cash. This case adds a premium, sophisticated feel to your new Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

For 360-degree protection, Alpha Flex and Clearly Protected Film add an extra layer of defense to the brilliant displays on Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra. These screen protection options protect against scratches and drops on the face of the device and are part of the Designed for Samsung program to give your device ultimate protection.

About OtterBox:

OtterBox creates bold products that empower connection. From our humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, we've leveraged more than 20 years of experience to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S.3 We've also expanded our portfolio of products to include screen protection, power accessories and business-to-business solutions.

At the core of every OtterBox innovation is the goal of giving. Through the OtterCares Foundation, we invest in programs and projects that inspire kids to be entrepreneurs, philanthropists and makers.

1Symmetry Series, Defender Series, Defender Series Pro, Commuter Series, Strada Series Folio are NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

2 Helps protect the case exterior against many common bacteria. It does not protect you, the screen, primarily-interior pieces or holster. OtterBox cases with antimicrobial protection are currently available in the U.S. only.

3Source: The NPD Group/ U.S. Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / Jan. 2017 – Jan. 2021

