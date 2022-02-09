NBMTM Earns GuideStar's Highest Seal of Transparency

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Board of Medication Therapy Management (NBMTM) has earned a 2022 Platinum Seal of Transparency, the highest level of recognition offered by GuideStar, the world's largest source of nonprofit information.

National Board of Medication Therapy Management Logo (PRNewsfoto/NBMTM) (PRNewswire)

The Platinum Seal of Transparency demonstrates NBMTM's exceptional trustworthiness, financial strength, fiscal management best practices, and tangible successful outcomes in its mission of protecting the public by assessing and certifying pharmacists who meet specific educational, training, professional requirements and demonstrate the requisite knowledge, skill, and understanding of medication therapy management.

NBMTM disclosed extensive information through its GuideStar Nonprofit Profile to earn platinum status. The in-depth data encompasses the foundation's organizational background, in-depth financial data, and qualitative and quantitative information about its goals, strategies, capabilities, and results.

Philanthropists, donors, and foundations who support charitable organizations rely upon the GuideStar rating as a verified indicator of nonprofits' strength, proficiency, and effectiveness.

"NBMTM always believed that transparency is the ultimate goal for our organization, and achieving Guide Star's Platinum Seal of Transparency demonstrates our commitment to fulfilling this goal," says Dustin Thomas, Pharm.D., executive director of NBMTM, "By updating our GuideStar Nonprofit Profile to earn a Platinum Seal, we can now easily share a wealth of up-to-date organizational metrics with our supporters as well as GuideStar's immense online audience, which includes donors, grantmakers, our peers, and the media."

"I encourage you to visit our Nonprofit Profile on GuideStar to see what we are all about. We are thrilled that our Platinum Seal of Transparency and the associated benefits help us better communicate our organization's exciting initiatives at a global scale," says Julien Tran, Pharm.D., Director of Information Technology.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL BOARD OF MEDICATION THERAPY MANAGEMENT

The National Board of Medication Therapy Management (NBMTM) is a nonprofit organization founded to protect the public by assessing and certifying pharmacists who meet specific educational, training, professional requirements and demonstrate the requisite knowledge, skill, and understanding of medication therapy management. NBMTM is not a membership organization, and NBMTM's Board of Directors is made up of member volunteers. NBMTM continues to be driven by pharmacists who want to advance the highest standards for better health outcomes.

To learn more about the board certification in medication therapy management (BCMTMS), visit the NBMTM website, www.nbmtm.org

ABOUT GUIDESTAR

In February 2019, GuideStar joined forces with Foundation Center to form Candid, a new 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Today, GuideStar is a service of Candid. The GuideStar database contains a profile for every tax-exempt nonprofit registered with the IRS. The profiles are populated with information directly from nonprofits, the IRS, and other partners in the nonprofit sector. Candid encourages every nonprofit to claim and update its profile at no cost to the organization. Updating allows nonprofits to share a wealth of up-to-date information with the more than 13 million people who visit guidestar.org to learn more about nonprofit organizations each year. Updating also allows nonprofits to share information with the more than 200 philanthropic websites and applications that are powered by GuideStar data, such as AmazonSmile, Facebook, and Network for Good. To reach a given participation level, organizations must complete all required fields for that level. The GuideStar participation levels, acknowledged as symbols of transparency in the nonprofit sector, are displayed on all updated participants' profiles in the GuideStar database.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Board of Medication Therapy Management