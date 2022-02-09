Inari to Bring Growers Proprietary GM Traits in Tandem with Novel Gene Edits

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. , Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globally, growers are impacted by the dual challenges of growing more food while making the best use of limited resources. New solutions are required if the needs of the people and the planet are to be met. Inari , the SEEDesign™ company, aims to address these challenges using multiplex gene editing with goals of increasing yield by 20% in soybeans and 10% in corn while developing future products that require 40% less water and nitrogen. Now, by using its proprietary gene editing technology, Inari has created a unique opportunity to deliver proven GM traits in combination with novel gene edits to plants' natural DNA — unlocking the full potential of seeds for growers and the environment.

(PRNewsfoto/Inari) (PRNewswire)

Since the beginning of the year, Inari has been granted two U.S. patents related to gene editing GM traits:

Transgenic INIR6 corn plants comprising an edited DP-4114 corn trait, delivering insect protection comprising an edited DP-4114 corn trait, delivering insect protection

Transgenic INHT31 soybean plants comprising an edited MON-89788 soybean trait, delivering a weed management solution.

The grant of these patents confirms the uniqueness of the approach and makes it proprietary to Inari. Additionally, Inari has 10 trait-specific patents pending, as well as five concept patent families pending which cover in general the editing of any GM trait in corn, soybeans, canola and cotton. The edits have been established using Inari's proprietary CRISPR-CasS system, and these gene edited GM traits are outside of third-party patents, enabling the path to commercialization.

"We are proud to be the first company granted patents for gene editing GM traits," said Inari CEO Ponsi Trivisvavet. "Inari can give growers access to the leading GM traits for pest control they have come to rely on, coupled with the sustainability benefits of our unique gene edits — all available through our proprietary technology platform. We aim to commercialize our products in the coming years, providing significant value to our customers and shareholders while delivering on our environmental commitments."

The suite of GM traits to be delivered through gene editing will have the same functionality as those currently on the market, which have been proven effective by growers. Today, more than 90% of corn and soybean crops grown in the U.S. include GM traits. Globally, the commercial seed market is currently valued at $60 billion with more than half derived from GM-traited seeds. Seventeen million farmers across 29 countries deploy GM seeds on nearly 200 million hectares of farmland.

"Inari is focused on using our cutting-edge technology platform to develop novel, value-added seeds for growers," says Trivisvavet. "GM traits have become a foundational tool for growers over the past 25 years. We are pleased to apply our proprietary technology to bring these solutions to market in a new way. Our gene editing technology aims to reduce land, water and fertilizer — by packaging this technology with our edited GM traits, we can reach more growers and increase our potential for a positive impact on the planet."

And Inari continues to expand its SEEDesign™ platform. Utilizing a two-step approach to technology, Inari uses predictive design to build blueprints for its advanced multiplex gene editing toolbox. From standard on/off editing to more unique regulations of gene expression and proprietary replacement editing, combining tools for multiple changes within a single plant allows Inari to reveal the full potential of every seed.

About Inari

Inari is embracing diversity to build a new, more sustainable food system using unsurpassed technology to unlock the full potential of seed. Through its SEEDesign™ platform, Inari unlocks new possibilities to bring step-change products to market. Founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2016, Inari is based in Cambridge, Mass., with additional sites in West Lafayette, Ind., and Ghent, Belgium. Inari is a growing team of approximately 200 employees, leveraging AI and multiplex gene editing technology to meet the food system needs of the future. To learn more, visit Inari.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Inari