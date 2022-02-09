Expressable Closes $15M Series A to Expand Industry-Leading Speech Therapy Solution

The financing was led by F-Prime Capital to support the company's efforts to expand family access and scale healthcare partnerships nationwide

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Expressable, a comprehensive virtual speech therapy solution that has pioneered a research-based and family-centered model of care, today announced the completion of a $15 million Series A financing led by F-Prime Capital. Existing investors, Lerer Hippeau, NextView Ventures and Amplifyher Ventures also participated.

The funds will be used to accelerate investment of the company's proprietary technology and data platform, grow their clinical team of speech-language pathologists, and scale partnerships with providers and health plans to bring accessible, affordable and outcomes-based speech therapy to all families in need.

"Building a more efficacious speech therapy model requires not only hiring best-in-class clinicians, but also empowering families with tools and education to integrate therapy techniques at home for accelerated progress," said Expressable's President and Chief Clinical Officer, Leanne Sherred, M.S., CCC-SLP. "With this new funding and the support of F-Prime and all of our investors, we are well-positioned to help more families experience the life-changing impact that communication has on healthy childhood development."

A groundswell of research has proven that effectively educating parents to incorporate speech therapy strategies at home drastically improves communication outcomes. Expressable's technology-enabled care model combines 1:1 teletherapy with thousands of personalized learning modules and home exercises, helping families, providers and payers track measurable progress towards goal completion.

This funding comes at a critical time. Data published by the CDC found that nearly half of children in the United States with a communication disorder go untreated every year, which can have severe and disruptive effects on academic, emotional and social well-being. Furthermore, research is also beginning to reveal the devastating effects COVID-19 has had on children's verbal, motor and cognitive development.

"Expressable's innovative, evidence-based, family-centered platform combines the power of virtual therapy with the personalized support and education that all children and adults in need of speech therapy should have access to, especially during a time when many have been learning and working remotely," said Brett Cook, Principal at F-Prime Capital. "We are encouraged by the progress Expressable has made and are proud to stand behind a company that we believe has the ability to transform the speech therapy space for children and families in need of support."

About Expressable



Expressable is a virtual speech therapy provider committed to expanding access to quality services for everyone in need. Expressable has pioneered a family-centered and research-based care model that uses technology and education to integrate speech therapy techniques into children's daily lives, improving outcomes and experiences. For more information please visit www.expressable.io .

About F-Prime

F-Prime Capital is a global venture capital firm investing in healthcare and technology. For the past 50 years, our independent venture capital group has had the privilege of backing great entrepreneurs building groundbreaking companies.

With over $3 billion dollars under management and a global portfolio of more than 200 companies, we champion those dedicated to creating positive change in the world. In healthcare, we focus on therapeutics, medtech and health IT & services in a stage-agnostic fashion. Our healthcare fund has created or co-created 25 companies including Denali, Beam, Innovent, Orchard and Sana and has helped build many others including Blueprint Medicines, Iora Health, PatientPing, Devoted and Ultragenyx. F-Prime portfolio companies have seen more than 30 products and drugs approved by regulatory agencies worldwide. Our team of investors, engineers, doctors and scientists is committed to bringing the insight, domain expertise and relationships required to help our companies make a transformational impact.

