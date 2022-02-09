EasyKnock Completes $57 Million Series C Funding Round to Help More Homeowners Achieve Their Financial Goals Contributing Investors Include Blumberg Capital, Gaingels, Moderne Ventures, QED Investors, and Viola FinTech

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EasyKnock, the leading residential sale-leaseback platform, today announced a $57.2 million funding round from a large group of new and existing investors with participation from Blumberg Capital, Gaingels, Moderne Ventures, QED Investors, and Viola FinTech. Some notable individual investors also contributed to the round including Zillow co-founder Spencer Rascoff's 75 & Sunny Ventures.

EasyKnock's new customers grew approximately 200% in 2021 from 2020, demonstrating its solutions are more necessary than ever. EasyKnock plans to use the investment to fund business expansion, rollout innovative new partnerships, and continue investing in the development of new products, enabling EasyKnock to better provide even more homeownership flexibility to Americans.

"EasyKnock's commitment to U.S. homeowners is more important than ever as the economy and the housing market continue to face extreme uncertainty, creating a difficult landscape to navigate," said Jarred Kessler, EasyKnock Founder & CEO. "This new capital investment is taking place at a critical time for the homeowners we serve and will help us continue to realize our mission and expand our offering."

EasyKnock's innovative service provides an alternative to traditional financing options by enabling homeowners to convert the equity they have worked hard to build by selling their home, getting the cash they need, and remaining in their home as a renter.

"We're thrilled to continue to partner with EasyKnock as they expand their offering, providing new alternatives to traditional financing options for American homeowners," said Frank Rotman, founding partner of QED Investors.

"EasyKnock is creating innovative solutions for American homeowners with a customer-centric model that empowers homeowners to help achieve their financial goals. We're thrilled to be a part of their mission," said Spencer Rascoff, CEO and general partner of 75 & Sunny Ventures.

Founded in 2016, EasyKnock's sale-leaseback programs are available nationwide. In August 2021 EasyKnock acquired FarmlandFinder, the first sale-leaseback provider for farmland in the U.S. and was also named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies.

About EasyKnock

EasyKnock is the first technology-enabled residential sale-leaseback company in the U.S. Through its innovative products, EasyKnock provides American homeowners new, unique solutions to convert the equity in their home by selling their property to EasyKnock while being able to stay in the home as a renter. EasyKnock's programs offer flexibility and control, providing proceeds and time to help customers achieve their goals. Headquartered in New York City, EasyKnock currently provides its innovative financial products to homeowners across the U.S. For more please visit EasyKnock.com.

