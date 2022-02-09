HOUSTON, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blossom Hotel Houston, Houston's newest luxury property located in the heart of Space City, celebrated its grand opening with an innovative sand pouring opening ceremony attended by Houston notables including Sylvester Turner, Mayor of Houston, Bob Harvey, Executive President and Chief Executive Officer of Greater Houston Partnership, Crystal Webster, District Manager of Administration for Congressman Al Green and Jason Fuller, Southeast Texas Regional Director, Senator Ted Cruz office, State of Texas. Located at 7118 Bertner Avenue and neighboring NRG Stadium, The Texas Medical Center and popular entertainment destinations, the contemporary hotel looks forward to welcoming the Houston community and the greater public to its world-class amenities, fine dining, and elevated meeting and events spaces.

Blossom Hotel Houston celebrates grand opening with unique sand ceremony. (PRNewswire)

"I'm extremely excited to see Blossom Hotel Houston open its doors today, the first luxury hotel to do so since the pandemic, and join the Houston community as a great partner," said Houston's Mayor, Sylvester Turner. "The hotel and developer teams continue to have faith in our prosperous city and forged ahead with plans and construction during a challenging time, so we're thrilled to have them welcome travelers and locals from this day forward."

"The new Blossom Hotel Houston sits at the nexus of several major existing and emerging campuses and destinations in a rapidly growing part of our city," said Bob Harvey, President and CEO of the Greater Houston Partnership. "From the Texas Medical Center and NRG Park to the much-anticipated TMC3 collaborative research campus, this is a commercial district evolving into one of the most dynamic and active in Houston—one that will require the kind of upscale and sophisticated four-diamond experience that this hotel brings. We're excited to welcome Blossom to Houston."

"As we embarked upon this development, one of our most important goals was to become an important community partner and gathering place for locals and visitors to the Houston area," said Charlie Wang, CEO of Blossom Hotel Houston. "We're extremely proud to be celebrating our grand opening this week and look forward to welcoming guests to enjoy Blossom Hotel Houston's luxe amenities, guestrooms and suites, elevated culinary offerings, rooftop top pool and expansive meeting and event spaces."

The 16-story hotel offers 267 well-appointed guestrooms and suites and more than 9,000 square feet of event space, including a meeting hall large enough to hold 250 guests, an outdoor rooftop swimming pool and lounge, a state-of-the-art fitness center outfitted by Peloton™, elevated culinary offerings, a lobby lounge and over ten event venues. Conceived by Asia Rongyi Creative Company, Blossom Hotel Houston integrates lunar-inspired elements into its design and curated artwork collections, creating a tranquil setting where guests can find respite from the fast-paced city life within an immersive environment.

Blossom Hotel Houston recently announced its exciting partnership with Michelin-starred chefs Ho Chee Boon and Akira Back to open two distinct dining restaurants on property. Chef Boon will spearhead Duck House by Boon, a Cantonese-inspired dining experience with a focus on duck dishes, while Chef Back will bring his star power and Asian sensibility to the property's Japanese restaurant called AB Sushi. The property also features a welcoming lobby lounge that offers elevated culinary and beverage menus overseen by the chefs, as well as in-room dining for guests offering both international and American fare. Details on Duck House by Boon and AB Sushi opening dates will soon be announced.

The property's sophisticated design includes a refined, minimalist style and features dramatic lighting fixtures, an abundance of Carrera marble, unique tray ceilings, beach wood flooring and luxurious textures throughout the property. The guestrooms and suites feature spacious living areas with an abundance of natural light and are equipped with complimentary Wi-Fi, top-of-the-line Samsung Smart TVs, Dyson hairdryers, Nespresso coffeemakers, Digital Newspapers with PressReader®, and marble bathrooms with rain showerheads and exclusive Aqua Di Parma™ amenities to meet and exceed the needs of business, leisure and medical-focused travelers.

Boasting over 9,000 square feet of meetings and events space, Blossom Hotel Houston has a multi-functional event venue level dedicated to business conferences of all different disciplines and industries as well as social events. The spectacular Luna Ballroom with floor to ceiling windows is equipped with state-of-the-art audiovisual capabilities to easily accommodate virtual meetings and conferences and can entertain up to 250 people. The hotel offers nine additional event spaces with an abundance of natural light and flexible floor plans. For signature weddings crafted with artistic flair, Blossom Hotel Houston features an array of settings for couple's special occasions.

Blossom Hotel Houston has partnered with The Infinite to offer guests an immersive, out-of-this-world experience in the Space City as part of its grand opening offer. Available to book now, through February 20, 2022, this exclusive package features a special hotel rate of USD 299, including a one-night stay, two tickets to The Infinite, and two space inspired beverages curated by the hotel's beverage team. Additionally, the first 10 daily bookings between now and Feb 20, 2022 will enjoy the package at just USD199. For bookings and more information on Blossom Hotel Houston, please visit www.BlossomHouston.com.

About Blossom Hotel Houston

Blossom Hotel Houston offers an innovative international experience rooted deeply in Space City. The hotel puts guests just steps away from the largest medical center in the world and Houston's top-notch businesses and entertainment venues, and as the closest luxury hotel to NRG Stadium, it is also minutes away from popular Houston attractions. Whether traveling for medical needs, business or pleasure, guests can enjoy the diversity of Houston, which is also reflected in the hotel's chic nods to the city's aerospace roots, while taking advantage of the hotel's retail shopping, two chef-focused restaurants, unmatched amenities and services, luxury guestrooms and a plethora of event and meeting spaces. For more information, please visit www.BlossomHouston.com, or follow us on Facebook and Instagram .

About Greater Houston Partnership

The Greater Houston Partnership works to make Houston one of the best places to live, work and build a business. As the economic development organization for the region, the Partnership champions growth across 12 counties by bringing together business and civic-minded leaders who are dedicated to the area's long-term success. Representing more than 900 member organizations and approximately one-fifth of the region's workforce, the Partnership is the place companies come together to make an impact. Learn more at Houston.org.

Media Contact: BlossomHoustonPR@glodownead.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blossom Hotel Houston