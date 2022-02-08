Two Appian Executives Honored with 2022 CRN Channel Chief Recognition

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named both Marc Wilson, Appian Chief Partner Officer, and Shawn Toldo, Appian Global Vice President - Channel Partners, to the CRN 2022 Channel Chiefs list. CRN's annual Channel Chiefs project identifies top IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate expertise, influence and innovation in channel leadership.

Marc Wilson, a founder of Appian, oversees the company's global strategic partnerships. Marc is a leading expert in the real-world application of low-code app development , artificial intelligence , robotic process automation , and business process management . He has worked with hundreds of enterprise clients to maximize the business impact delivered by the Appian Low-Code Platform .

"Meeting the demand for our platform and solutions requires a global ecosystem of expert partners," he said. "Our partners' Appian programs are expanding rapidly, and we take seriously our responsibility to make sure those programs deliver at the highest level of quality. I'm very proud of the work my team does to support and enable our global network."

Shawn Toldo has extensive experience transforming go-to-market strategies and operating models to execute at scale with partners. At Appian, he is responsible for global channel strategy, indirect revenue, and enabling partner capabilities. Shawn's team is accountable for leading channel partner sales, recruitment, activation, and overall partner productivity. He said:

"Appian has a deep organizational commitment to helping our partners sell, develop, and deliver world-class solutions. Our partners are exceptional in driving innovation and delivering transformational value for our mutual customers."

A panel of CRN editors selected the honorees for their channel dedication, industry stature, and accomplishments as channel advocates. The 2022 Channel Chiefs are influential leaders who continue to shape the IT channel with innovative strategies, programs, and partnerships.

"CRN's 2022 Channel Chiefs recognition is given exclusively to the foremost channel executives who consistently design, promote, and execute effective partner programs and strategies," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We're thrilled to recognize the tireless work and unwavering commitment these honorees put into fostering outstanding business innovation and building strong partner programs to drive channel engagement and success."

CRN's 2022 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs .

For more information on becoming an Appian Partner, please visit https://appian.com/partners .

About Appian

Appian is the unified platform for change. We accelerate customers' businesses by discovering, designing, and automating their most important processes. The Appian Low-Code Platform combines the key capabilities needed to get work done faster, Process Mining + Workflow + Automation, in a unified low-code platform. Appian is open, enterprise-grade and trusted by industry leaders. For more information, visit www.appian.com .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

