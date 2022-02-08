STRETCH ZONE OPENS SECOND STUDIO IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA Palm Desert studio marks Stretch Zone's 155th location, plans to grow to 250 locations across U.S. by end of 2022

PALM DESERT, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretch Zone, the company that brought practitioner-assisted stretching to the public and introduced a new vertical in the health and wellness industry, recently opened a studio in Palm Desert, CA. The Palm Desert studio is the second Stretch Zone in the region and part of the brand's continued commitment to expansion.

From left to right: Tony Zaccario, President of Stretch Zone; Michelle Ginn, Owner of Stretch Zone Palm Desert and Shannon Shea, Executive Director of Elder Love, USA. (PRNewswire)

"Palm Desert is an oasis bursting with wellness retreats, spa resorts, and now a practitioner-assisted stretching studio," says Michelle Ginn, who owns Stretch Zone Palm Desert together with her husband, Matt Ginn. "The Stretch Zone team has been supportive in helping us bring the power of stretching to residents in the Coachella Valley. As advocates of health and wellness, we're looking forward to introducing a concept that impacts the lives of our clients."

Stretch Zone, creator of the renowned Stretch Zone Method®, is a pioneer in the health and wellness industry, and is the first and largest practitioner-assisted stretching company in the United States. The company uses a patented strapping system that expertly positions, stabilizes and isolates muscles to allow for optimal stretching. Each stretch is customized to fit the specific needs and preferences of the individual, regardless of age or athletic ability.

In response to the increased demand for scientifically backed wellness programs, Stretch Zone continues its rapid expansion and anticipates growing to 250 locations by the end of 2022. The Palm Desert studio, which marks the 155th location for Stretch Zone, is part of the 2022 expansion, which includes Rancho Palos Verdes, CA; Long Beach, CA; New York City, NY; and Feasterville, PA.

In 2021, Stretch Zone successfully opened studios in Anchorage, AK; Chesterfield, MO; Gainesville, FL; New Orleans, LA; and Zionsville, IN. NFL legend Drew Brees also serves as a multi-unit franchisee for the award-winning company.

"Palm Desert is one of the fastest-growing cities in the Coachella Valley, and well known for supporting active and healthy lifestyles," says Tony Zaccario, President and CEO of Stretch Zone. "Stretch Zone's innovative and highly effective practitioner-assisted stretching is a natural fit for the area's residents to improve mobility, overall wellness and even their golf game."

The Ginns, together with the Stretch Zone team, have also made a generous monetary donation of $2,000 as part of GivZone, the company's charitable component. Launched in 2021, GivZone encourages all franchisees to support their communities through various initiatives, from volunteering and participating in special events to donating.

Stretch Zone Palm Desert is located at 73563 Highway 111, Palm Desert, CA 92260. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday via appointment only.

In light of COVID-19, all Stretch Zone studios are following local guidelines and recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, as well as continuing strict sanitization procedures.

For more information about Stretch Zone, visit https://www.stretchzone.com/.

About Stretch Zone:

Stretch Zone was founded in 2004 by health and wellness veteran Jorden Gold, whose grandfather had suffered from loss of function and mobility as a result of diabetes. Thus, Stretch Zone was born, pioneering the practitioner-assisted stretching industry by offering proprietary stretching methods and a patented stabilization system to improve community health and wellness. For more than 15 years, Stretch Zone has helped many clients seeking a solution to help them feel better and live life to the fullest. Stretch Zone studios offer a welcoming environment, knowledgeable staff and comfortable equipment, all of which allow clients to relax and fully benefit from our methods. Stretch Zone, which was recognized by Entrepreneur, FranchiseBusinessREVIEW and Franchising.com as a Top Multi-Unit Franchisee in 2021, continues to be the largest practitioner-assisted stretching franchise today. Learn more at www.stretchzone.com.

