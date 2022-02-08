Lunchbox Creates and Sells the First Virtual Restaurant; Proceeds Go to Charity

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunchbox , a collection of modern and creative online ordering solutions for enterprise restaurant chains and ghost kitchens, today announced the sale of its first NFT virtual restaurant. All proceeds from the sale on digital marketplace OpenSea will go to a charity that aids marginalized entrepreneurs in the culinary industry with business development resources and support.

The sale of the virtual restaurant is aligned with Lunchbox's strategy to expand into both traditional restaurants and ghost kitchens. Earlier this month, the company launched the virtual restaurant featuring custom designs by an in-house design team. This concept is the company's first phase into the metaverse.

Lunchbox's CEO and Co-Founder, Nabeel Alamgir, said, "Today's announcement marks an important step in our metaverse strategy. With this launch, we'll be able to continue pushing the conversation forward when it comes to how third party companies and first-party companies interact. Lunchbox has always been for the betterment of restaurants -- which is why we don't see this project as a revenue generator; instead, we wanted to make sure it benefited the broader restaurant community. We're excited to bring our first concept into the metaverse, where restaurant operators can come together and evolve the future of ordering and experiencing food."

Bareburger, the 35-unit restaurant group who purchased the NFT, will be able to fully retrofit the virtual restaurant into their own brand. Digital kiosks are also in place, where food orders will be delivered directly to guests.

"We've never shied away from technology but the metaverse allows us to reach our guests in a way no other technology has in the past," said Euripides Pelekanos, CEO of Bareburger. "Lunchbox's virtual restaurant allows us to showcase our offerings in the ever-evolving digital neighborhoods and communities of the metaverse which we're excited to be a part of. We're working on completely retrofitting the virtual restaurant into something that is both familiar and quite literally out of this world."

