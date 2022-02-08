KOHLER, Wis., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kohler Co., a global leader in kitchen and bath products, luxury design brands, power, and hospitality returns to the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show to exhibit their latest offerings. The Kohler booth, #W1100, will showcase new products from KOHLER, Kallista, Robern, ANN SACKS, Kohler Lighting and Sterling as well as KOHLER Power.

Kohler Showcases Latest in Innovation and Design at KBIS 2022; pictured: Statement and Anthem showering collections (PRNewswire)

Highlighted products include:

KOHLER Statement Showering Collection and Anthem Valves and Controls

The Statement Showering Collection brings a range of unique shapes and sizes to the shower, featuring innovative sprays. The collection includes a showerhead, four styles of hand showers, four unique rain heads, and two body sprays. The collection pairs effortlessly with the new Anthem valves and controls, with two valve platforms to choose from – mechanical and digital. Digital Anthem controls are integrated with the KOHLER Konnect app, giving the power to control nearly every facet of the shower, from sprays to temperature settings, via the smart phone.

KOHLER Statement VES Showerhead

An eco-friendly showerhead, the KOHLER Statement VES Collection demonstrates the brand's commitment to sustainability and water conservation. The collection introduces water-usage engineering to deliver a luxurious showering experience and carries the EPA WaterSense certification. The collection is comprised of a showerhead and hand shower with multiple flow rate options that can conserve at least 40% of water compared to a typical 2.5gpm showerhead.

KOHLER Purewash Bidet Seat

The Purewash bidet seat offers a sleek, low-profile seat design, and features an antimicrobial agent which inhibits the growth of odor-causing bacteria, mold, and mildew. The manual bidet seat requires no electricity or batteries and installs in minutes, making for an easy bathroom upgrade.

KOHLER Riff Bathroom Collection

Inspired by the grandeur of French Creole and Spanish Colonial architecture, the Riff collection captures the distinctive beauty of New Orleans and the American South with its angular shapes paired with bold detailing.

KOHLER Tone Bathroom Collection

The KOHLER Tone Bathroom Collection is rooted in clean, transitional form, stunning finish combinations, and leading functionality. With clean lines and a soft teardrop shape, the Tone collection brings an unmistakable warmth to minimalism. The unique two-tone finish option breaks through the expected and adds bold confidence to any transitional bathroom.

KOHLER Maxstow Lighted Medicine Cabinets

KOHLER Maxstow Lighted Medicine Cabinets modernize the bathroom while maximizing storage space. The side-integrated LED lighting is optimally bright vanity lighting for grooming tasks with a color rendering index that lets the user see themselves in the truest light for makeup application, grooming and skin care.

Kohler Lighting

Kohler Lighting is introducing seven new collections at KBIS. The latest lighting to join the brand's product portfolio are the Kraga, Terret, Tresdoux, Bellera, Tone, Purist, and Occasion Collections. Drawing inspiration from earlier, celebrated eras of design and nodding to emerging trends, the Kohler Lighting collections bring a curated assortment of statement-making sconces, bath bars, pendants, chandeliers, semi-flush and flush ceiling mounts to transform residential and commercial interiors into luxury spaces of distinction.

Kohler Power Reserve

Kohler Power Reserve is a modular home energy storage system that pairs with solar power systems to provide homeowners with access to solar energy regardless of the weather, time of day or status of the grid.

STERLING

Sterling showcases two new Vikrell shower enclosures – Medley and Traverse – along with three faucet collections – Ludington, Valton and Medley – that span the kitchen, bathroom and showering spaces.

Outside of the Kohler booth, the company is collaborating with the Global Water Center to bring its expansive, educational Mobile Discovery Center onsite to increase awareness and encourage action to address the global water crisis. Attendees can experience this interactive exhibition at Booth P50.

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 40,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile, and lighting; engines, generators, and clean energy solutions; and owner/operator of two, five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course recently hosted the 43rd Ryder Cup. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. For more details, please visit kohlercompany.com.

