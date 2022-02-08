Intellihot Releases Inaugural Environmental Impact Report

GALESBURG, Ill., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Intellihot — a leading greentech manufacturer working to improve the sustainability of commercial buildings — released its 2022 Environmental Report. The brief outlines how Intellihot has maintained its mission to reduce the carbon footprint and environmental impact of the HVAC industry through cutting-edge technological innovation, and documents how its products have already reduced carbon expenditures in the built environment by 6.6 billion pounds.

The report, which tracks the company's environmental performance since 2011, reveals a dramatic decrease in carbon emissions at facilities using Intellihot's products: To date, this 6.6-billion pound carbon reduction equates to the same emissions released by 160 million gallons of consumed gasoline, and over 259,000 homes' annual electricity usage.

The report also reflects on the company's many initiatives and successes, including a range of 2021 accolades and industry awards, as well as details on the ways Intellihot intends to continue leading the industry forward in 2022. Notable achievements include $50 million in growth financing, a new headquarters expansion in Chicago (and subsequent 50% increase in team growth), the launch of a green technological innovation team, and the establishment of a scientific advisory board.

"In order to remain true to our roots as a company founded on a sustainable vision, and remain a leader in sustainable development, it's important that we be transparent about how our operations are meeting our own ambitious standards," said Sri Deivasigamani, Intellihot CEO. "We at Intellihot look to not only scale production and improve our products in the new year, but continue to be bold with our solutions to mitigate and reduce the severely detrimental impacts the built environment has on our planet."

Intellihot's clean technology products, notably its commercial water heaters carefully designed for increased efficiency, reliability, safety, and sustainability, are widely used across the hospitality and restaurant industries in the U.S. Intellihot's customers include Hilton, Marriott, Hyatt, Benihana, and Levi's Stadium, home of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers.

