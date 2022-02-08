GrapeCity Developer Solutions Releases SpreadJS v15

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GrapeCity, a global provider of award-winning enterprise software development tools, is pleased to announce the SpreadJS v15 software release. The highlights of SpreadJS v15 include a new TableSheet and Data Manager, Designer enhancements, a new PivotTable slicer, and support for the Excel LAMBDA function. These features expand developers' capabilities within their JavaScript applications when building high-performance enterprise spreadsheets. SpreadJS v15 is now available as an upgrade for existing customers and as a download for new customers on the GrapeCity website.

In this latest release, the team added many customer requested features to help accelerate spreadsheet development.

In the SpreadJS v15 release, TableSheet and Data Manager are officially out of beta. The TableSheet is a new type of sheet component that is an impressive data table that can also take full advantage of the 500+ functions in the SpreadJS calculation engine. This quick, data-bound table view includes a relational data manager that makes sorting, filtering, and many other data management functions incredibly fast. Read the release announcement to learn more about these new features.

The SpreadJS team added many enhancements to the Designer, which provides users with an improved experience. The Designer now supports printing with a page setup dialog. The dialog includes tabs for Page, Margins, Header/Footer, and Sheet, allowing users to control the various familiar options for printing SpreadJS workbooks. The new Remove Duplicates option can remove redundant data quickly and automatically. The new functionality will keep only the first occurrence of a value in a selected cell range and delete the other identical values. Visit the website to learn more about the many Designer enhancements in SpreadJS v15.

In addition to the Designer, there are several new features in SpreadJS's PivotTable add-on. With the new slicer, users can filter PivotTables with a single click utilizing the new slicer features. With a familiar interface, it's possible to filter an aggregate target by connecting multiple PivotTables and managing the filter state of row and column fields. Learn more about PivotTable enhancements in SpreadJS's release article.

"The new v15 release of SpreadJS marks the official launch of the new TableSheet and Data Manager, which combines an extremely powerful data table with database connection capabilities and the 500+ calc functions of the SpreadJS calculation engine," said Product Manager Kevin Ashley. "This is in addition to the many other enhancements and LAMBDA functions that will help put your application a step above the rest with even more Excel compatibility and functionality."

