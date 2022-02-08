Adentro Joins WBA to Drive Seamless Wi-Fi Experiences

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adentro, a WiFi-powered marketing solution for brick-and-mortar businesses, announced its membership with the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA). This membership highlights Adentro's passion for driving the future of Wi-Fi innovation and enables the company to partake in upcoming Wi-Fi initiatives driven by the WBA.

The WBA is a global organization with the vision to drive seamless and interoperable services via Wi-Fi within the global wireless ecosystem. To achieve this vision, the WBA facilitates collaboration between service providers, cities, regulators, and technology companies such as Adentro.

"The WBA is thrilled to welcome Adentro to our membership," said Tiago Rodrigues, CEO of WBA. "It's great to see that the Adentro team shares our collective goals, and we look forward to working together with them as they collaborate with WBA members around the world to provide secure, automatic, and friction-free Wi-Fi to all."

The WBA is behind the OpenRoaming standard, a roaming federation service enabling an automatic and secure Wi-Fi experience globally. OpenRoaming is built on the same Passpoint technology that enables Adentro Secure Wi-Fi. Because of this, Adentro anticipates additional opportunities to connect the physical and digital world on a global scale.

"Adentro continues to make significant investments in providing a secure and seamless Wi-Fi experience for our customers," said Mathew Rynard, VP of Engineering at Adentro. " As a contributing member of the WBA, we're excited to be working with a global community on improving the customer experience and expanding on the value businesses can realize from their Wi-Fi infrastructure."

About Adentro

Founded in 2012, Adentro turns in-store customer visit data into marketing fuel for tens of thousands of leading brick-and-mortar businesses. Adentro automatically tracks customer visits through in-store Wi-Fi and effortlessly builds rich visitor profiles. This helps businesses improve their marketing performance by up to 400% by targeting audiences and measuring results via the Walk-Through Rate, a proprietary metric that shows when someone exposed to marketing visits a location.

For more information about Adentro's products and solutions, head to www.adentro.com/ .

View original content:

SOURCE Adentro