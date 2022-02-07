SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO., INC. ANNOUNCES 2021 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth quarter net sales of $418.6 million increased 42.4% year-over-year

Fourth quarter net income per diluted share of $1.61 increased 136.8% year-over-year

Declared a $0.25 per share cash dividend

2021 net sales of $1.57 billion increased 24.1% year-over-year

2021 net income per diluted share of $6.12 increased 43.3% year-over-year

Announced agreement to acquire European building products supplier solutions company Etanco Group for $818 million (1) (€725 million).

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year of 2021. Refer to the "Segment and Product Group Information" table below for additional segment information (including information about the Company's Asia/Pacific segment and Administrative and All Other segment).

All comparisons below (which are generally indicated by words such as "increased," "decreased," "remained," or "compared to"), unless otherwise noted, are comparing the quarter ended December 31, 2021 with the quarter ended December 31, 2020 or the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

2021 Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Consolidated net sales of $418.6 million increased 42.4% from $293.9 million .

Consolidated gross profit of $198.3 million increased 60.3% compared to $123.7 million . Consolidated gross margin increased to 47.4% from 42.1%.

Consolidated income from operations of $97.1 million increased 146.0% compared to $39.5 million . The increase was primarily due to the increase in consolidated gross profit, partly offset by higher operating expenses including cash profit sharing, sales commissions and stock-based compensation expense resulting from favorable operating performance in the fourth quarter. Consolidated operating margin increased to 23.2% from 13.4%.

The Company's effective income tax rate decreased to 25.0% from 25.6% primarily due to the release of foreign valuation allowances in 2021.

Interest income (expense), net and other, includes professional fees of $2.3 million associated with the Etanco transaction.

Net income was $69.8 million , or $1.61 per diluted share, compared to net income of $29.6 million , or $0.68 per diluted share.

Cash flow provided by operating activities decreased approximately $48.8 million from $78 .0 million to $29.2 million primarily from increases in working capital offset by the increase in net income.

Cash flow used in investing activities decreased approximately $0.7 million to $17.6 million from $18 .3 million primarily due to higher acquisitions of intangible assets offset by lower capital expenditures. Capital expenditures were $12.5 million compared to $17.0 million .

2021 Full-Year Financial Highlights

Consolidated net sales of $1.57 billion increased 24.1% from $1.27 billion , primarily due to product price increases that took effect throughout 2021 in an effort to offset rising material costs as well as higher sales volumes. Consolidated net sales were positively affected by approximately $14.2 million in foreign currency translation related mostly to Europe's and Canada's currencies strengthening against the United States dollar.

Consolidated gross profit of $755.0 million increased 31.0% compared to $576.4 million . Consolidated gross margin increased to 48.0% from 45.5%, primarily due to the aforementioned product price increases partially offset by an increase in material costs.

Consolidated income from operations of $367.8 million increased 45.7% compared to $252.4 million . The increase was primarily due to higher gross profit, partly offset by higher operating expenses including cash profit sharing, sales commissions and stock-based compensation as a result of favorable operating performance. Consolidated operating margin increased to 23.4% from 19.9%.

The Company's effective income tax rate increased to 25.7% from 25.1% primarily due to a decrease in tax benefits associated with stock-based compensation.

Net income was $266.4 million , or $6.12 per diluted share, compared to net income of $187.0 million , or $4.27 per diluted share.

Cash flow provided by operating activities decreased $56.3 million from $207.6 million to $151.3 million primarily from increases in working capital offset by the increase in net income.

Cash flow used in investing activities increased approximately $19.0 million to $58.8 million from $39.9 million . Capital expenditures increased to $43.7 million from $37.9 million .

Management Commentary

"I'm extremely pleased with our financial and operational performance in 2021," commented Karen Colonias, Chief Executive Officer of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. "Despite the challenging macroeconomic landscape resulting from ongoing global supply chain constraints, increasing steel costs and availability as well as a tight labor market, we continued to deliver on the key elements of our business model to meet our customers' needs. As a result, we generated strong full-year net sales of $1.57 billion and earnings of $6.12 per diluted share with sales growth supported by the implementation of four price increases throughout the year in an effort to offset rising steel costs. Our sales were further supported by mild winter weather conditions and higher sales volumes throughout our various distribution channels, including increased sales in Europe due in part to foreign exchange, price and volume increases."

Ms. Colonias continued, "We remain on track to achieve our Company ambitions and strategic growth initiatives by 2025 after making solid traction throughout the year on expansion into five key markets – OEM, R&R/DIY, mass timber, concrete and structural steel. In late December, we announced another growth driver for Simpson, the acquisition of Etanco Group, a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of fixing and fastening solutions for the building construction market throughout Europe. Etanco's business model and core product offering align perfectly with Simpson and will support growth in our European business, including expansion into new geographies, sales channels and commercial building offerings."

Corporate Developments

On November 18, 2021 , the Company's Board of Directors authorized the Company to repurchase up to $100.0 million of the Company's common stock, effective January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022 .

On January 20, 2022 , the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share. The dividend will be payable on April 28, 2022 to the stockholders of record as of April 7, 2022 .

Effective January 20, 2022 , Mike Olosky , the Company's Chief Operating Officer ("COO") was promoted to President and COO. Karen Colonias , who previously served as the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") will continue to serve as CEO.

On January 26, 2022, the Company signed a securities purchase agreement to acquire Etanco Group for a purchase price of $818 million (1) (€725 million). The acquisition is expected to close on April 1, 2022 .

Business Outlook

Based on business trends and conditions as of today, February 7, 2022, the Company's outlook (excluding Etanco) for the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 is as follows:

Operating margin is estimated to be in the range of 17.5% to 19.0%.

The effective tax rate is estimated to be in the range of 25.5% to 26.5%, including both federal and state income tax rates and assuming no tax law changes are enacted.

Capital expenditures are estimated to be in the range of $65 million to $70 million .

While the magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on general economic conditions remain uncertain, the Company continues to monitor the impact of the pandemic on its operations and financial condition, which was not significantly adversely impacted in fiscal 2021. Please note that ongoing uncertainties surrounding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, which may include the economic impact on its operations, raw material costs, consumers, suppliers, vendors, and other factors outside of its control, may have a material adverse impact on the Company's financial outlook.

About Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing carbon & glass fiber materials. The Company's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SSD."

Copies of Simpson Manufacturing's Annual Report to Stockholders and its proxy statements and other SEC filings, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, are made available free of charge on the company's website on the same day they are filed with the SE. To view these filings, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 2IE of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "outlook," "target," "continue," "predict," "project," "change," "result," "future," "will," "could," "can," "may," "likely," "potentially," or similar expressions that concern our strategy, plans, expectations or intentions. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than those of historical fact and include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, business outlook, priorities, expectations and intentions, expectations for sales growth, comparable sales, earnings and performance, stockholder value, capital expenditures, cash flows, the housing market, the home improvement industry, demand for services, share repurchases, the consummation of the acquisition of Etanco Group and the timing thereof, our strategic initiatives, including the impact of these initiatives on our strategic and operational plans and financial results, and any statement of an assumption underlying any of the foregoing. Although we believe that the expectations, opinions, projections and comments reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and we can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risk and other factors that are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results to vary in material respects from what we have expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and supply chain, and the operations of our customers, suppliers and business partners, as well as those discussed in the :Risk Factors" and " Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports we file with the SEC. To the extent that the COVID-19 pandemic adversely affects our business and financial results, it may also have the effect of heightening many of such risks and other factors.

We caution that you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise., except as may be required by law. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in our reports filed with the SEC that advise of the risks and factors that may affect our business, results of operations and financial condition.

Footnotes

(1) Reflects EUR to USD exchange rate based on binding offer agreed upon as of December 22, 2021.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries UNAUDITED Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net sales $ 418,556

$ 293,897

$ 1,573,217

$ 1,267,945 Cost of sales 220,286

170,222

818,187

691,561 Gross profit 198,270

123,675

755,030

576,384 Operating expenses:













Research and development and engineering expense 16,060

12,947

59,381

50,807 Selling expense 35,951

27,760

135,004

112,517 General and administrative expense 49,409

43,633

193,176

161,029 Total operating expenses 101,420

84,340

387,561

324,353 Gain on disposal of assets (212)

(123)

(324)

(332) Income from operations 97,062

39,458

367,793

252,363 Interest income (expense), net and other (3,984)

403

(9,244)

(2,799) Income before taxes 93,078

39,861

358,549

249,564 Provision for income taxes 23,280

10,223

92,102

62,564 Net income $ 69,798

$ 29,638

$ 266,447

$ 187,000 Earnings per common share:













Basic $ 1.62

$ 0.68

$ 6.15

$ 4.28 Diluted $ 1.61

$ 0.68

$ 6.12

$ 4.27 Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 43,218

43,501

43,325

43,709 Diluted 43,437

43,647

43,532

43,841 Other data:













Depreciation and amortization $ 9,285

$ 8,679

$ 42,477

$ 38,767 Pre-tax equity-based compensation expense 4,324

4,047

17,715

13,506

































Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries UNAUDITED Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (In thousands)





December 31,





2021

2020

Cash and short-term investments

$ 301,155

$ 274,639

Trade accounts receivable, net

231,021

165,128

Inventories

443,756

283,742

Other current assets

22,903

29,630

Total current assets

998,835

753,139

Property, plant and equipment, net

259,869

255,184

Operating lease right-of-use assets

45,438

45,792

Goodwill

134,022

135,844

Other noncurrent assets

45,961

42,610

Total assets

$ 1,484,125

$ 1,232,569

Trade accounts payable

$ 57,215

$ 48,271

Other current liabilities

187,387

145,790

Total current liabilities

244,602

194,061

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

37,091

37,199

Deferred income tax and other long-term liabilities

18,434

20,366

Stockholders' equity

1,183,998

980,943

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,484,125

$ 1,232,569









Three Months Ended





Twelve Months Ended









December 31,

%

December 31,

%

2021

2020

change

*

2021

2020

change

* Net Sales by Reporting Segment























North America $ 373,230

$ 249,131

49.8%

$ 1,362,941

$ 1,101,891

23.7%

Percentage of total net sales 89.2%

84.8%





86.6%

86.9%





Europe 41,429

41,836

(1.0)%

196,996

156,713

25.7%

Percentage of total net sales 9.9%

14.2%





12.5%

12.4%





Asia/Pacific 3,897

2,930

33.0%

13,280

9,341

42.2%

Percentage of total net sales 0.9%

1.0%





0.8%

0.7%







Total $ 418,556

$ 293,897

42.4%

$ 1,573,217

$ 1,267,945

24.1% Net Sales by Product Group**























Wood Construction $ 364,852

$ 248,366

46.9%

$ 1,361,113

$ 1,082,877

25.7%

Percentage of total net sales 87.2%

84.5%





86.5%

85.4%





Concrete Construction 53,363

45,332

17.7%

210,780

184,631

14.2%

Percentage of total net sales 12.7%

15.4%





13.4%

14.6%





Other 342

199

N/M

1,324

437

N/M



Total $ 418,556

$ 293,897

42.4%

$ 1,573,217

$ 1,267,945

24.1% Gross Profit by Reporting Segment























North America $ 184,067

$ 107,517

71.2%

$ 681,137

$ 517,380

31.7%

North America gross profit margin 49.3%

43.2%





50.0%

47.0%





Europe 12,935

14,754

(12.3)%

69,164

55,541

24.5%

Europe gross profit margin 31.2%

35.3%





35.1%

35.3%





Asia/Pacific 1,312

1,450

N/M

4,902

3,477

N/M

Administrative and all other (44)

(46)

N/M

(172)

(14)

N/M



Total $ 198,270

$ 123,675

60.3%

$ 755,030

$ 576,384

31.0% Income (Loss) from Operations























North America $ 97,653

$ 36,117

170.4%

$ 359,140

$ 249,252

44.1%

North America operating profit margin 26.2%

14.5%





26.4%

22.6%





Europe (1,522)

1,296

217.4%

14,160

8,396

68.7%

Europe operating profit (loss) margin ­(3.7)%

3.1%





7.2%

5.4%





Asia/Pacific ­252

468

N/M

1,193

308

N/M

Administrative and all other ­679

1,577

N/M

(6,699)

(5,593)

N/M



Total $ 97,062

$ 39,458

146.0%

$ 367,793

$ 252,363

45.7%









* Unfavorable percentage changes are presented in parentheses.

** The Company manages its business by geographic segment but is presenting sales by product group as additional information.

N/M Statistic is not material or not meaningful.

