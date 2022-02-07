Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Virtual Conference

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Virtual Conference on Monday, March 7th. Mathai Mammen, Executive Vice President, Pharmaceuticals R&D will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 9:10 a.m. (Eastern Time).

This conference call will be available to investors and other interested parties by visit the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com.

A webcast and podcast replay will be available approximately 48 hours after the live webcast.

