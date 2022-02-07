iStar Names Theresa Ulyatt as Chief People Officer

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) announced the promotion of Theresa Ulyatt to Chief People Officer, reporting to President and Chief Investment Officer Marcos Alvarado. In her newly created position, she will lead talent acquisition and management, performance management, employee engagement, diversity, equity and inclusion, as well all traditional human resources functions.

"Theresa's significant contributions over the past four years have helped sculpt a winning culture at our company," said Mr. Alvarado. "Our employees are our most important asset, and in her new role she will work even more closely with Jay and myself to provide us greater insight into fostering employee success."

"Creating a strong and empowered workforce has been one of my biggest priorities since joining the company, and I am excited to bring together my passion for employee development and a results-oriented business culture in an even bigger way," said Ms. Ulyatt. "I remain dedicated to acquiring top new talent and developing our strong internal team at iStar so we can execute on our core mission."

Ms. Ulyatt joined iStar in 2018 and was most recently Senior Vice President of People, Talent and Inclusion. Prior to joining iStar, Ms. Ulyatt spent over 2 decades in the human capital space both at Fortune 50 and emerging, entrepreneurial organizations. Ms. Ulyatt is a Certified Diversity Executive and completed her studies in Psychology at Russell Sage College.

iStar is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases and all types of leasehold capital. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create an entirely new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform. Recognized as a consistent innovator in the real estate markets, iStar specializes in identifying and scaling newly discovered market opportunities and has completed more than $40 billion of transactions over the past two decades. Additional information on iStar is available on its website at www.istar.com.

