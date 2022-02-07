Makes it easier for families to book dream vacations five times faster than before by integrating over a dozen systems

Holiday Inn Club Vacations Enlists MuleSoft to Make Vacation Booking Quick and Seamless Makes it easier for families to book dream vacations five times faster than before by integrating over a dozen systems

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MuleSoft, provider of the world's #1 integration and API platform, has partnered with Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated to create a single vacation booking system that delivers unified digital experiences for the national vacation ownership company's members. Using MuleSoft, Holiday Inn Club Vacations connects siloed data, apps, and systems together to make it easier to purchase vacation packages and manage their ownerships, all from the same unified booking system.

MuleSoft logo (PRNewsfoto/MuleSoft) (PRNewswire)

Now, families can book their dream vacations easier and faster than before.

"Holiday Inn Club Vacations is building a unified digital experience to make it simple and stress free for our guests to plan their vacations," said Rich Simmons, Interim-CIO, Holiday Inn Club Vacations. "By connecting siloed systems and data with MuleSoft, we are able to create a 'single pane of glass', which allows us to quickly deliver new personalized digital experiences that ensure every family's vacation is seamless."

Vacation planning goes from siloed to seamless with new integrations

In 2020, Holiday Inn Club Vacations decided to focus on providing members with a cohesive experience – whether booking a vacation, purchasing a timeshare, or scheduling add-on excursions. However, disparate systems, such as legacy software to handle reservations, customers, contracts, tours, and packages, made it difficult for the company to deliver a customer experience that felt seamless.

Customers had limited options to see critical details such as travel plans, booking history, or fees. Making routine booking adjustments, such as changing trip dates, would require a long call with customer service to reach resolution due to data siloed in multiple disparate systems. In addition, multiple agents and support staff were needed to greet and check in guests as they arrived at a property. Separate booking and reservation check-in systems were preventing staff from knowing exactly when a guest had arrived until they approached a security gate.

Holiday Inn Club Vacations needed a way to connect all of these systems to better serve their members and develop new guest experiences, such as providing omnichannel customer support across digital channels. To do that, the company turned to MuleSoft to unify its systems and develop a single source of truth for member data to make vacation planning and experiences easy and stress free.

A unified view of the customer enables seamless vacation experiences

By using MuleSoft to create a unified view of its members across each interaction, Holiday Inn Club Vacations is able to enhance its members' vacation experiences.

Using MuleSoft to connect Salesforce Service Cloud and Marketing Cloud with its other systems, Holiday Inn Club Vacations allows guests to more easily communicate with agents on the channel of their choice – like social media — instead of calling customer service. For example, if a member tweets at Holiday Inn Club Vacations needing support, that request would be monitored by Social Studio and routed to the appropriate support staff using Service Cloud.

With MuleSoft, Holiday Inn Club Vacations also created a unified booking system by connecting Salesforce Mobile Studio, timeshare management platform TimeShareWare, and various applications to make guest reservations and check-ins more seamless and efficient. When guests arrive at a property's security gate, they automatically receive a contact card with a phone number to text. After texting that number, Salesforce Mobile Studio automatically notifies guests when their villa is ready to enter and provides details to pick up their welcome packet, helping resorts to comply with regional social distancing mandates.

Additionally, this unified system saves families time on the vacation ownership journey by implementing a simplified digital purchasing process. Previously, vacation ownership purchases needed hours of back-end regulatory processes that required Holiday Inn Club Vacations to consolidate various data sources for state and county electronic filing. With the data consolidated in one system by MuleSoft, electronic filing is faster. Now, these purchases take only minutes to complete instead of hours, so members can realize their vacation ownership dreams more quickly.

Ongoing innovation aimed at making vacations more seamless

With MuleSoft, Holiday Inn Club Vacations plans to integrate other member-focused features as part of its unified system, such as timeshare refinancing services.

In doing so, the company will continue its focus on innovating and enhancing member experiences.

About MuleSoft, a Salesforce company

MuleSoft, provider of the world's #1 trusted integration and API platform, empowers any company to quickly unlock and integrate their apps and data to create seamless experiences, faster. For more information, visit: https://www.mulesoft.com .

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com .

MuleSoft is a registered trademark of MuleSoft, Inc., a Salesforce company. All other marks are those of respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MuleSoft