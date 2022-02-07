Dr. Andrea Auxier Named President of Aware Recovery Care

WALLINGFORD, Conn., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aware Recovery Care today announced it is naming Dr. Andrea Auxier the new President of the company. Auxier previously served as the Chief Growth Officer for Aware.

Auxier will lead the execution of the company's vision, strategies and goals. Her primary objective will be to ensure that best business practices to support company plans and innovations are implemented with a focus on quality and profitability.

Prior to joining Aware Recovery Care, Dr. Auxier was the chief commercial officer for New Directions Behavioral Health and served as the national director of integration at Beacon Health Options. A longtime advocate of the Community Health Center program, she has worked with Federally Qualified Health Centers in several capacities, including as the director of research at Colorado's Health Center Controlled Network and as a clinical consultant for the Bureau of Primary Health Care. Dr. Auxier studied at Cornell University (B.A.), New York University (M.A.) and the University of Massachusetts Boston where she earned an additional M.A. and Ph.D. Her postgraduate work was done at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences. As a native Spanish speaker, Dr. Auxier has worked primarily with underserved, multicultural populations, with an emphasis on those affected by posttraumatic stress.

"As we strive to transform even more lives with Aware's care, it's the perfect time to even further position ourselves as a company to help anyone in need discover that hope and help for addiction is available, and that recovery is possible," said Steve Randazzo, CEO of Aware Recovery Care. "Andrea, with her experience and compassion, is the fit to help us do that."

About Aware Recovery Care:

Aware Recovery Care provides team-based In-Home Addiction Treatment (IHAT™) in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Virginia, Florida and Indiana. The IHAT model has been validated by years of patient outcomes and health plan data, demonstrating that the home is the optimal modality for most patients seeking recovery from substance use disorders. Aware Recovery Care is an in-network provider for Anthem. For more information, please visit www.awarerecoverycare.com.

