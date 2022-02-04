On Joins Penn Relays as the Exclusive Footwear and Apparel Sponsor in a Multi-Year Partnership The recently public sportswear brand brings a unique perspective to the historic event, celebrating the sport of running through innovation and community

PORTLAND, Ore. and PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Today, global performance brand On and the Penn Relays, one of the greatest and longest-standing traditions in track & field, announced a partnership making On the exclusive footwear and apparel sponsor of the event. Back from a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 safety restrictions, the Penn Relays presented by Toyota will take place on April 28-30 at historic Franklin Field on the University of Pennsylvania campus. On's multi-year collaboration marks a new era of innovation, community, and culture at the Penn Relays, as the brand will have a significant presence at the Carnival moving forward.

Penn Relays x On (PRNewswire)

Since its inception in 1895, Penn Relays has brought together athletes from across the nation and around the globe to compete in the three-day meet. Together, On and the Penn Relays will re-imagine how this historical competition looks for athletes, coaches, spectators, and the Philadelphia community by leading with the mission to ignite the human spirit through movement and community.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to interact with the On brand firsthand at a large pop-up shop in Carnival Village. On will have all the latest apparel and footwear on display for athletes and fans alike to experience the brand's innovative approach to the sport. On's presence, both in Penn Park for athletes and Carnival Village for fans, will be built around celebrating all competitors and creating spaces for teams to be together. On will bring nonstop movement and energy to the race weekend.

"When the opportunity to partner with the Penn Relays became a possibility, we were ecstatic! So many On employees participated in and even won events at the Penn Relays during their competitive careers in the sport. To partner with Penn and inspire future generations of runners is an opportunity we couldn't pass up," said On's Global Sports Marketing Manager, Steve DeKoker. "We are equally excited to watch our professional athletes compete with the world's best athletes at historic Franklin Field and stand on the coveted podium."

The Relays serve as a reminder that track & field, a sport traditionally seen as individualistic, is best celebrated when done as a community. Since conception, On has been at the forefront of design and innovation within the running industry, and is hyper focused on bringing together millions around the great sport of track & field. Through strategic sports partnerships, On has brought together a cohort of professional athletes in 2022, furthering their commitment to performance running and the celebration of movement. As part of this mission, On's collaboration with Penn Relays seamlessly coincides with the brand's goals and adds to their credibility within the sport.

"The Penn Relays is very excited to return in 2022 and partner with On to reinvigorate one of the most exciting track and field meets in the world", said Scott Ward, Executive Director of the Penn Relays. "On is an innovative partner who shares in our desire to create an inclusive field of competitors within Franklin Field. I'm excited to see the experiences they will amplify for those competitors, along with our spectators and fans, both in the stands and in Carnival Village".

The 126th Running of the Penn Relays will remain a three-day event with some schedule changes and the addition of an elite level Olympic Development program. The Olympic Development program will be spread throughout the Friday and Saturday schedule, with a concentrated Friday evening session highlighted by the Men's 4 x Mile Relay and the Women's 4 x 800m Relay and the addition of individual Olympic Development hurdle and sprint events on Saturday afternoon along with the high school and collegiate Championship of America finals. The tentative 2022 schedule of events can be found here.

This partnership was secured by JMI Sports, the exclusive multimedia rights partner of Penn Athletics and The Penn Relays.

Featuring its own employees and its roster of professional athletes, On produced a video to celebrate the exciting new partnership and the long legacy of the Penn Relays, click here. For more on the On story, click here. For more information on how to purchase tickets to the 2022 Penn Relays, click here.

Media Assets

Announcement Film

About On

On was born in the Swiss Alps with one goal: to revolutionize the sensation of running by empowering all to run on clouds. Eleven years after market launch, On delivers industry-disrupting innovation in premium footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. Fueled by customer recommendation, On's award-winning CloudTec® innovation, purposeful design, and groundbreaking strides in sportswear's circular economy have attracted a fast-growing global fan base — inspiring humans to explore, discover and dream on. On is present in more than 60 countries globally and engages with a digital community on www.on-running.com.

About Penn Athletics

The Division of Recreation and Intercollegiate Athletics is a broad-based division comprising 33 intercollegiate teams, 37 club sport teams, and expansive intramural sport and campus recreation programs, all taking place within 22 athletics and recreational facilities. The facilities are contained within a contiguous 24-acre footprint at the eastern end of campus, commonly thought to be one of the best athletics infrastructures among urban campuses, with assets such as Franklin Field, The Palestra, and Penn Park. The Penn Relays, the oldest and largest track competition held in the US, attracts more than 110,000 spectators and 15,000 competitors each spring.

About JMI Sports

JMI Sports is a leading media rights and venue development company providing management of collegiate multimedia rights, sponsorship sales agency representation, and highly regarded project management expertise to the development of collegiate and professional sports facilities. The company serves to maximize each client's economic potential through customized initiatives, from marketing and branding solutions to facility design strategies that bring each client's vision to fruition. JMI Sports manages an impressive list of signature collegiate multimedia rights partnerships including, the University of Kentucky, Clemson University, the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Pittsburgh, Harvard University, and joint-venture properties of the University of Georgia and Columbia University (with Learfield IMG College), and University of Notre Dame (with Legends). JMI Sports also represents several high-profile conferences including the Ivy League, the Mid-American Conference, the Mountain West Conference, the Southern Conference and the Patriot League. Additionally, JMI Sports serves as third-party sales representation for premier venues and events including the Breeders' Cup Championships, Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, The Armory in New York City, the Millrose Games, and the Penn Relays. The company's facility development team is currently collaborating with Legends on the new Snapdragon Stadium and Mission Valley development for San Diego State University in San Diego, CA. Celebrating its 15th anniversary in 2021, JMI Sports was founded by CEO Erik Judson and technology entrepreneur John Moores, former owner of the San Diego Padres.

