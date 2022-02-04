Heartland Votes

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for 2021

Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

WINDSOR, Va., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTC-PINK: FBVA) (the "Company") reports unaudited earnings of $1.2 million, or $0.38 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.  These results are decreased from the $1.8 million, or $0.57 per share, earned during the fourth quarter of 2020.  The Company posted record earnings for the year, which amounted to $8.5 million or $2.72 per share, which is a 56.98% increase from the $5.4 million or $1.74 per share, reported for 2020.

Farmers Bank Logo (PRNewsfoto/Farmers Bankshares, Inc.)
Farmers Bank Logo (PRNewsfoto/Farmers Bankshares, Inc.)(PRNewswire)

At December 31, 2021, select financial information and key highlights for the year include:

  • Return on average assets of 1.44%, compared to 1.05% in 2020.
  • Return on average equity of 12.41%, compared to 8.70% in 2020.
  • Return on average tangible common equity (1) of 14.56%, compared to 10.45% in 2020.
  • Net interest margin, tax equivalent (1) was 3.06%, reduced from 3.53% in the prior year.
  • Total cost of deposits decreased to 0.23% from 0.38% at December 31, 2020.

"We earned a record $8.5 million in 2021, with many factors contributing to this success. The gain on the sale of other real estate owned boosted net income by approximately $2.6 million, after-tax. Excluding that extraordinary item, we still posted record earnings of $5.9 million (1).  Our mortgage and insurance partnerships also added meaningfully to earnings in 2021.  By investing excess liquidity in the securities portfolio we were able to offset stagnant loan growth and continued margin compression.  We are very aware that some of these favorable factors may not contribute as significantly in 2022 and are focused on organic loan growth and further opportunities to grow non-interest income.  Our credit metrics continue to be strong, which positions us well for an improvement in loan demand.   Near the end of the third quarter we invested in seasoned talent in Virginia Beach.  We are encouraged by this decision, seeing notable loan growth in the fourth quarter from this market and a strong pipeline into 2022.  We still believe there is a niche for expanding the Farmers Bank brand of banking in regions east of our traditional customer base," said Vernon M. Towler, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Net loans decreased $20.3 million, or 7.27%, as compared to December 31, 2020, however net loans grew $18.5 million or 7.69% during the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter, primarily due to growth in newer markets.  The year over year decrease was driven by forgiveness of loans associated with the Company's participation in the CARES Act's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP").  The Company had approximately $2.8 million in PPP loans remaining on the balance sheet as of December 31, 2021 and during 2021 received $26.4 million for forgiveness of PPP loans originated in 2020 and 2021.    Deposit balances increased by $78.4 million to $531.6 million as of December 31, 2021 from $453.2 million as of December 31, 2020.  Non-interest bearing deposits increased by $39.2 million and make up approximately 35.52% of total deposits.  The increase in the consumer savings rate, municipal deposits and overall liquidity in the economy all contributed to this increase in deposits.

Capital ratios at the bank level remain well within the well-capitalized guidelines of the regulatory framework.

Results of Operations

Net interest income increased by 1.46%, for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to 2020.   Continuing to invest excess cash into our securities portfolio, recognizing fees related to forgiven PPP loans and repricing of deposits contributed to this slight increase.

Non-interest income through the fourth quarter of 2021 was approximately $12.9 million and was increased by 35.39% over the same period in the prior year, primarily driven by a gain from terminating an interest rate swap that occurred in the first quarter and the gain on other real estate owned recognized in the second quarter.

Non-interest expense through December 31, 2021 increased 3.94% compared to same period in 2020. Investing in talent and premises to expand our Virginia Beach and Pungo markets predominantly drove this increase.  Approximately, $180 thousand in non-recurring expenses related to talent acquisition and retirement benefits were included in the fourth quarter of 2021, increasing non-interest expense in that period.

No provision for loan losses was added during the fourth quarter of 2021. Total provision equaled $-0- for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to $921 thousand for the same period in 2020.  The Company considers local and national unemployment, housing and market trends when determining the estimated allowance.  The allowance for loan losses was 2.32% of gross loans as of December 31, 2021.

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets, which consists of nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned increased from $844 thousand at December 31, 2020 to $1.3 million at December 31, 2021, but showed no increase during the fourth quarter.  The year over year increase was due to one loan being added to nonaccrual status during the third quarter.

Loans are considered past due if the required principal and interest income have not been received as of the date such payments were due. As of December 31, 2021, loans greater than thirty days past due totaled $1.0 million, or 0.39% of total gross loans.  This compared to $466 thousand, or 0.16% of total gross loans and $1.3 million, or 0.52% of total gross loans as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021, respectively.

(1)

Non-GAAP financial measure.  Return on average tangible common equity excludes goodwill and intangibles. 

Headquartered in Windsor, Virginia, Farmers Bankshares, Inc. is the holding company for Farmers Bank, Windsor, Virginia.  Farmers Bank was founded in 1919, and is a community bank which operates eight branches and services areas throughout Tidewater Virginia.  Additional information is available at the company's website, www.farmersbankva.com.

The common stock of Farmers Bankshares, Inc. trades on the OTC Pink Marketplace under the symbol FBVA.  Any stockbroker can assist with purchase of the company's stock, as well as with sales of holdings.

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. 

Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in thousands)






12/31/2021


12/31/2020

Assets

(Unaudited)



Total cash & cash equivalents 

$      28,536


$      28,557

Available-for-sale securities

293,923


203,766

Non-marketable equity securities

7,323


6,279

Loans held for investment

264,540


285,009

Allowance for loan losses

(6,142)


(6,347)

Loans held for investment, net

258,398


278,662

Premises and equipment, net

6,363


6,277

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

9,890


10,250

Other real estate owned 

147


672

Bank-owned life insurance 

11,662


11,378

Other assets

7,213


6,077

Total assets

$    623,455


$    551,918





Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity




Deposits




Non-interest bearing deposits

$    188,846


$    149,637

Interest-bearing deposits

342,779


303,586

Total deposits

531,625


453,223

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

-


10,000

Capital notes

8,500


8,500

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

7,160


6,637

Other liabilities

6,537


6,912

Total liabilities

553,822


485,272





Common stock 

391


389

Capital surplus

3,589


3,357

Retained earnings

60,856


54,103

Accumulated other comprehensive income 

2,182


6,341

Total Farmers Bankshares, Inc. stockholders' equity

67,018


64,190

Noncontrolling interest 

2,615


2,456

Total stockholders' equity

69,633


66,646

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$    623,455


$    551,918

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. 

Consolidated Income Statement (Unaudited) 

($ in thousands)










Three  Months Ended 


Twelve Months Ended 


December 31, 


December 31, 


2021


2020


2021


2020

Interest income 








Interest and fees on loans held for investment

$               2,954


$               3,321


$        12,308


$       13,511

Interest on available-for-sale securities

1,359


994


4,878


3,885

Interest on federal funds sold

6


1


25


85

Other interest income 

15


25


70


116

Total interest and dividend income 

4,334


4,341


17,281


17,597









Interest expense








Interest on deposits

322


366


1,305


1,786

Interest on FHLB and other borrowings

-


19


30


138

Interest on capital notes

65


69


269


224

Interest on repurchase agreements 

8


9


39


36

Total interest expense

395


463


1,643


2,184

Net interest income 

3,939


3,878


15,638


15,413

Provision for loan losses

-


-


-


921

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

3,939


3,878


15,638


14,492









Noninterest income








Service charges and other fee income 

157


116


490


457

Income from automated teller machines and interchange

185


159


706


579

Insurance commissions

1,714


1,873


6,150


6,348

Net gain on disposition of available-for-sale securities

-


255


377


607

Termination of interest rate swap 

-


-


433


-

Income on bank owned life insurance

77


93


284


300

Gain on sale of other real estate owned 

-


-


3,110


-

Other income 

418


571


1,435


1,300

Total noninterest income

2,551


3,067


12,985


9,591









Noninterest expense








Salaries and employee benefits

3,055


2,784


10,894


10,339

Occupancy and equipment 

553


662


1,992


2,136

Bank franchise and other taxes 

72


41


563


524

Advertising and marketing

106


84


463


399

Data processing 

391


337


1,539


1,501

Other noninterest expense 

810


760


2,631


2,497

Total non-interest expense

4,987


4,668


18,082


17,396

Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest

1,503


2,277


10,541


6,687

Income tax expense

182


326


1,639


815

Net income 

1,321


1,951


8,902


5,872

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

123


172


416


467

Net income attributable to Farmers Bankshares, Inc. 

$               1,198


$               1,779


$          8,486


$         5,405

Financial Highlights 







December 31, 

September 30, 

June 30, 

March 31, 

At or For the Three Months Ended,

2021

2021

2021

2021






Per Share and Shares Outstanding (1)





Basic net income  

$              0.38

$              0.51

$              1.19

$            0.63

Book value at end of period

$            21.42

$            21.15

$            21.51

$          19.77

Tangible book value at end of period 

$            18.26

$            17.96

$            18.29

$          16.52

Basic weighted average shares outstanding 

3,127,724

3,126,957

3,125,678

3,116,938

Dividends per share 

$              0.15

$              0.15

$              0.13

$            0.13

Shares outstanding at period end

3,129,010

3,127,048

3,125,678

3,125,678






Selected Performance Ratios 





Return on average assets

0.78%

1.10%

2.58%

1.38%

Return on average stockholders' equity

6.92%

9.44%

22.31%

12.14%

Return on average tangible stockholders' equity

8.08%

11.09%

26.33%

14.41%

Net interest margin, tax equivalent (2)

2.96%

3.22%

3.20%

3.22%

Cost of deposits

0.22%

0.26%

0.28%

0.35%

Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue (3)

38.88%

37.66%

58.18%

41.69%

Efficiency ratio (4)

76.68%

69.55%

48.28%

63.58%






Balance Sheet Ratios





Loans to deposits

48.44%

46.29%

51.51%

53.78%

Nonperforming loans to period-end loans

0.42%

0.52%

0.14%

0.10%

Allowance for loan losses to period-end loans

2.32%

2.49%

2.32%

2.32%

Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding

0.00%

-0.01%

0.04%

0.04%











(1) Computed based on the weighted average number of shares outstanding during each period.




(2) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.




(3) Total revenue consists of net interest income and non-interest income





(4) Efficiency ratio is non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. 



View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farmers-bankshares-inc-reports-record-earnings-for-2021-301475910.html

SOURCE Farmers Bankshares, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.