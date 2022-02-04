Enova To Present at the Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Financial Services Forum

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2022 Enova International (NYSE: ENVA), a leading financial technology company powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence, today announced that Steve Cunningham, Chief Financial Officer, will present via a fireside chat format at the Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Financial Services Forum on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast and archive of Enova's fireside chat will be available on the company's website at http://ir.enova.com.

Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) is a leading financial technology company providing online financial services through its artificial intelligence and machine learning powered lending platform. Enova serves the needs of non-prime consumers and small businesses, who are frequently underserved by traditional banks. Enova has provided more than 7 million customers with over $40 billion in loans and financing with market leading products that provide a path for them to improve their financial health. You can learn more about the company and its brands at www.enova.com.

