Wynn Resorts Named To FORTUNE Magazine's 2022 World's Most Admired Companies List

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Resorts was again honored on FORTUNE Magazine's 2022 World's Most Admired Companies list in the hotel, casino and resort category. The Company placed first overall in the group for Quality of Products/Services.

"It is a privilege to be recognized year after year for our commitment to excellence," said Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts. "The achievement is a credit to our 25,000 employees. Our proven formula for success is to recruit and engage the most talented people in the business, then create an environment in which they take personal ownership of the guest experience."

Over the past year, Wynn Resorts has debuted a series of new offerings including the modern-day supper club and Hollywood hotspot, Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas; the popular destination cocktail venue Overlook Lounge, Aperitifs and Spirits; and the all-new Casa Playa restaurant, helmed by the talented Chef Sarah Thompson, that showcases authentic Mexican coastal cuisine. The resort will also unveil a multi-million dollar room renovation and an innovative new production show in 2022.

Encore Boston Harbor recently launched the highly anticipated WynnBet Sports Bar, providing sports fans and resort guests the ultimate sports viewing experience. WynnBet Sports Bar features more than 70 televisions, a 10-foot-high and 123-foot-long immersive video wall.

Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace maintained culinary acclaim with four signature restaurants that collectively earned seven Michelin stars on the Michelin Guide Hong Kong and Macau 2022. Wing Lei and Mizumi at Wynn Macau and Sichuan Moon at Wynn Palace have each retained two Michelin stars, and Wing Lei Palace was once again awarded a Michelin star.

For more information on methodology and to view the complete list, please visit: www.fortune.com/worlds-most-admired-companies

FORTUNE in partnership with Korn Ferry works with top industry executives and analysts to rate companies based on nine criteria that range from financial soundness to social responsibility. Each year, FORTUNE Magazine conducts a survey to compile the World's Most Admired Companies list, the definitive report card on corporate reputations in a variety of fields including consumer products, power, natural resources, and hospitality.

