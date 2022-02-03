UC Riverside Athletics and IEHP Partner for Community Wellness

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) and University of California Riverside (UCR) Athletics are joining forces this season to bring health and wellness resources, including COVID-19 education and vaccine information, to the campus community and broader audiences.

IEHP and UCR Athletics are joining forces this season to bring health and wellness resources, including COVID-19 education and vaccine information, to the campus community and broader audiences. (PRNewswire)

Utilizing a multi-channel approach, the organizations will serve as an access point to timely and accurate health information for students, staff and the community during the ongoing pandemic.

"We are excited to welcome IEHP as a partner to help us continue our mission of preparing our student-athletes for opportunities in life through sport," said Wesley Mallette, Director of Intercollegiate Athletics. "In partnership with IEHP, we hope to educate and inform all Highlanders about the amazing resources IEHP provides and their positive impact on lives."

As a corporate sponsor, IEHP will be cheering for UCR's basketball, baseball and softball home games, and will be sponsoring a basketball game on February 17, celebrating Black History Month. At this event, Michael Deering, IEHP's Vice President of Innovation, Acceleration and Diversity, will be announcing the UCR Highlanders' starting lineup.

Also featured in the partnership is the health plan's collaborative work with UCR's Center for Healthy Communities and School of Medicine and will be aired on videoboard screens before games—appearing on ESPN+ when Highlander games are televised.

"UCR's commitment to public health is incredibly evident in all they do," said Jarrod McNaughton, IEHP's Chief Executive Officer. "We're grateful to partner with them on multiple levels and look forward to sharing resources and accurate COVID-19 information so we can put our best foot forward in living healthy lives and defeating this virus, together."

For upcoming UCR game schedules and events, visit gohighlanders.com.

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. In its 25th year, IEHP is supporting more than 1.4 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plans and has a growing network of over 7,300 providers and nearly 2,500 Team Members. Through dynamic partnerships with Providers and Community Organizations, paired with award-winning service and a tradition of quality care, IEHP is fully committed to their vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. For more information, visit iehp.org.

