InBody Releases New BP 170 Consumer Blood Pressure Device InBody's new consumer blood pressure device gives individuals the flexibility to self-record and track key health metrics from home.

CERRITOS, Calif., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blood pressure can fluctuate on a day-to-day basis. Because of this, it's crucial to regularly stay on the pulse of significant shifts, since considerable spikes in blood pressure levels can put individuals at an increased risk for heart attack, stroke, metabolic syndrome, and other chronic diseases.

However, with the release of the InBody BP 170, consumers will no longer need to worry about their blood pressure measurements skipping a beat. InBody's latest at-home automatic blood pressure monitor uses the oscillometric method to more accurately track daily changes in systolic blood pressure, diastolic blood pressure, and pulse rate.

To test, users will simply apply the one-touch cuff to one arm and begin the reading with the touch of a button. Within minutes, a digital health report will be available for the user to access from the palm of their hand.

The InBody BP 170 fulfills all the requirements of the AAMI/ESH/ISO Universal Standard (ISO 81060-2:2018), placing it in a rare category of consumer devices that are clinically validated to produce precise, accurate at-home results.

"We are thrilled to bring the benefits of a medical-grade blood pressure device to households across the globe,'' says Harry Yun, CEO of InBody USA. "By doing so, our hope is to expand access to this technology, pinpoint early data variances that could be indicative of serious health conditions, and support the use of blood pressure outputs for assessing general wellbeing."

Equipped with a large display for optimal visibility, the InBody BP 170 makes it simple for users to review data that reveals signs of:

Early morning hypertension

Irregular pulse rate

Incorrect cuff posture

In addition, users can track progress through the InBody app. Syncing the InBody BP 170 with the mobile app allows individuals to seamlessly view blood pressure results in real time and monitor any major fluctuations. In this instance, it is necessary to interfere in matters of the heart to understand how this data can be used to create healthy lifestyle changes that will result in reduced instances of chronic disease and general improvements in overall quality of life.

About InBody

InBody is an innovation-focused company with a goal of creating a better world for today and future generations to come. Their mission is to provide biomedical technologies that simplify the understanding of health and wellness. People trust InBody to provide accurate, actionable insights. InBody's award-winning, medical-grade devices are used by professionals and consumers in medical, fitness, research, and corporate wellness verticals. The company delivers biomedical technologies and services in over 110 countries with six international branch offices and a global network of distributors. To learn more about InBody and their mission visit www.inbody.com

