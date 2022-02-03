Hyer Partners with Catch to Extend Modern Benefits to Independent Contractors

GROSSE POINTE, Mich., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyer, a leading on-demand labor app connecting businesses to independent workers in the gig economy, announced today their partnership with Catch—the first and only personal payroll and financial services provider. Together, the companies will provide Taskers, Hyer's pool of independent workers, with access to an easy-to-use platform for their health insurance and personal payroll, including automatic tax withholding, retirement planning and savings.

Ushering in a new way to work, the pandemic spurred rapid growth in the gig economy. With 36 percent of the U.S. workforce participating in gig work in 2021, that number—according to Statistica Research—will jump to 50.9 percent of the workforce by 2027. As independent work continues to accelerate, accessing benefits can be difficult. Addressing these challenges, this partnership allows Taskers to tap into modern benefits build for a new era of work.

"As we watch the massive shift taking place from the traditional 9 to 5—our partnership with Catch enables us to support our Taskers in working the way they want—without the added stress. Through this winning partnership, workers get the flexibility they crave along with the benefits they need to thrive in their independent work," said Dave Dempsey, CEO and co-founder of Hyer.

With tax season upon us, Hyer and Catch's timely partnership allows Taskers to take advantage of free tax withholding and payments for their independent (1099) income—which takes much of the pressure out of filing taxes.

"Two major factors—technology and the pandemic—have impacted our relationship with work. More and more individuals are entering the gig economy, whether passively or full-time, and need modern financial services that make the shift from traditional employer-employee work simple," said Kristen Anderson, CEO and co-founder of Catch. "The partnership between Hyer and Catch represents the decoupling of benefits from employment status and the movement towards personalized payroll."

About Hyer

Based in Grosse Pointe, MI—Hyer is a powerful, on-demand labor app that connects independent contractors to work opportunities and businesses to workers in real-time. Led by a team of industry experts, Hyer launched in 2019 in Michigan—and today has expanded their footprint across leading businesses in 20 states with three guiding principles in mind: empower people, create and connect opportunities and support the communities we serve. To learn more about Hyer, visit www.gohyer.com.

For additional information: press@gohyer.com

About Catch

Designed for the more than 60 million Americans without employer-sponsored benefits, Catch is the first and only personal payroll provider, automating taxes, retirement, and health insurance. With Catch, freelancers, contractors, and independent workers can track, trace, and manage multiple income sources with less hassle, more control, and greater flexibility. Catch is backed by world-class investors like Crosslink Capital, Khosla Ventures, Kindred Ventures, Nyca Partners, and Urban Innovation Fund. Find out more here.

View original content:

SOURCE Hyer