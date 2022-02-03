HENNESSY V.S.O.P RELEASES LIMITED EDITION DESIGN BY GLOBAL SUPERSTAR MALUMA

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hennessy, the world's best-selling Cognac, invites you to take a glimpse into the heritage and inspiration that fuels Latin Global Superstar Maluma with the release of Hennessy V.S.O.P Limited Edition by Maluma. This vibrant limited edition bottling of Hennessy V.S.O.P encapsulates his ever-evolving perspective & constant strive for reinvention.

Hennessy V.S.O.P Limited Edition by Maluma (PRNewswire)

Maluma, who has partnered with the brand since 2019, breaks ground as the first recording artist to ever collaborate with Hennessy on a limited edition bottle, representing a testament to Hennessy's "Never stop. Never settle." brand ethos and a celebration of the impact of Latin culture on art, music, and fashion. It's the artist's first time ever designing a bottle, where his essence and global influence are reflected in the neon hues and shapes.

"For me, having the opportunity to be the first recording artist to design a Limited-Edition Hennessy V.S.O.P bottle is a representation of never stopping and never settling to represent our Latin culture globally with passion, dedication, and honor," shares Maluma. "Our beautiful diverse and blended Latin culture inspired the vibrant colors and tones of my design for the bottle. I wanted to represent the warm hospitality of our people and how we enjoy life through music, family values, and our culture's history."

Maluma's career is bigger than himself: his inspiration and successes represent the collective dreams of his family, his community, his fans, and the culture they revere. Throughout his career, he has continually strived to break boundaries, transcending the world of music to become a global superstar and cultural icon.

"Hennessy has a long history of championing and celebrating those who push the limits of potential, and Maluma's journey is the perfect personification of our brand ethos." said Jasmin Allen, Senior Vice President, Hennessy US. "With this collaboration, we continue our legacy embracing Maluma's expansive perspective in this Hennessy V.S.O.P limited edition - where quality meets unapologetic originality.

The Hennessy V.S.O.P Limited Edition by Maluma design is available nationwide for a limited time for $64.99 RSP. A collectible edition - featuring a bottle glorifier - will be available for pre-order on ReserveBar.com starting today.

To learn more about Hennessy V.S.O.P, please visit Hennessy.com and follow @HennessyUS on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter as well as the hashtags #HennessyVSOP and #HennessyxMaluma.

ABOUT HENNESSY

The leader in Cognac, the Maison Hennessy has shined around the world with its exceptional blends for more than 250 years. Built on founder Richard Hennessy's spirit of conquest, the brand is present in more than 160 countries. Based in the heart of the Charente region, Hennessy is also a steadfast pillar of the regional economy, the standard-bearer for a sector rich in expertise. The House's success and longevity are rooted in the excellence of its cognacs, each of which is born of a unique process of transmission from generation to generation. The first wine and spirits house to be certified ISO 14001, Hennessy unites its capacity for innovation and the support of all its partners to protect this exceptional area. As the crown jewel of the LVMH Group, Hennessy is a major contributor to French international trade, with 99% of production sold in export, and a worldwide ambassador for the French art de vivre.

Hennessy is imported and distributed in the U.S. by Moët Hennessy USA. Hennessy distills, ages and blends spanning a full range: Hennessy V.S, V.S.O.P, X.O, Privé, Paradis, Paradis Imperial and Richard Hennessy. Imported Cognac Hennessy® 40% Alc./Vol. (80º), ©2022 Imported by Moët Hennessy USA, Inc., New York, NY.

ABOUT MALUMA

Bringing an undeniable presence and memorable sound to the stage, Juan Luis Londoño Arias, known to his fans as "Maluma," has skyrocketed onto the music scene within the last 10 years. At 28 years old, he has crossed-over into the American, Asian, Latin American, European, and Middle Eastern markets in the last two years making him one of today's hottest, top-charting, music sellouts and international Latin superstars to come out of South America. This singing/songwriting/acting powerhouse was born and raised in Medellín, Columbia, and is one of social media's most followed artists in the world. Signed to Sony Music Columbia, Sony Latin, and RCA, Maluma started his career at 16 years, where he sang and performed in the streets of Medellín and became in demand for Sweet 16 parties, school concerts, festivals and more. Maluma has released six studio albums including his most recent album, "#7DJ - Seven Days in Jamaica." Recently, his popular hit single "Hawái," became 14x platinum/diamond certified; his "Hawái Remix" featuring The Weeknd became 6x platinum and his fifth album "Papi Juancho" is now 4x platinum certified. In addition, this February 2022, Maluma will make his on-screen debut with his first acting role as "Bastian" in the film "Marry Me," alongside Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, which will be accompanied by a soundtrack written by Maluma and JLo. Maluma has a non-profit foundation in Columbia called "El Arte De Los Sueños ," focusing on helping kids stay out of the streets and dream big with the art/music programs they offer.

