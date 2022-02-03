BIG FIG MATTRESS INTRODUCES BIG FIG COLLECTIVE ADVISORY BOARD MEMBERS

CLEVELAND, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Fig Mattress, the first and only mattress brand to exclusively cater to big, tall, and plus-sized sleepers, introduced the Big Fig Collective, an advisory panel created exclusively of plus-size advocates, designed to guide the actions of the company and amplify the authentic plus-size experience.

Big Fig Mattress (PRNewswire)

The Big Fig Collective is a component of Big Fig's recently debuted #SeeAllOfMe advocacy platform, through which the company has pledged its dedication to advocacy, community service, and heightened visibility for the plus-size demographic through activism, increased allyship, and authenticity.

The Big Fig Collective consists of eight members: Alysse Dalessandro, Miranda Schultz, Dr. Katelyn Baker, Oge Udeogu, Zach Miko, Daniel Franzese, Abi Warrell, and Marie Leggette.

"As our brand continues to grow and evolve, it is our responsibility to keep the authentic experience of the plus-size community as our guiding light," said Jeff Brown, President at Big Fig Mattress. "At Big Fig, we believe an individual is more than just a body type and that we need to recognize – and celebrate – all facets of what makes someone who they are: an individual and complete person."

Big Fig has dedicated a section within the company's newly relaunched website to the #SeeAllOfMe initiative, complete with the platform's mission, planned activities to support the movement, a resource page for the plus-sized community, as well as an open letter calling for plus-size inclusivity across all industries.

"Our mission is clear: to be a genuine ally for the plus-size community, ensuring everyone and every "body" has a comfortable, long-lasting mattress designed to support a good night's sleep," said Lindsy Argenti, Marketing Director at Big Fig Mattress. "As we continue to build our #SeeAllOfMe platform, we hope other businesses will do better to elevate the voices and experiences of those most often excluded from the conversation."

To date, the Big Fig Collective has met to discuss challenges unique to the plus-size community and what other brands can do to raise the voices of a demographic largely underserved.

"The plus-size community is filled with people who have been treated as outsiders or afterthoughts – and we're tired of it," said Alysse Dalessandro. "Big Fig understood the need to hand the microphone over to us – so that we can educate other brands on the authentic plus-size experience so that we can all respect and celebrate it in a meaningful way."

"Representation matters, and while progress has been made in plus-size fashion, there is still a lot of work to do across other industries," said Miranda Schultz. "Big Fig has not only created a product for our demographic, but also a platform to help raise the voices of plus-size advocates. Other brands would do well to take note."

"As a doctor of clinical psychology, I know how crucial self-acceptance is for an individual's wellbeing," said Dr. Katelyn Baker. "I have seen size discrimination firsthand. Big Fig has been instrumental in creating a safe space for the plus-size community."

"Tall and athletic bodies also struggle to fit within 'everyday' products," said Oge Udeogu. "As a former professional football player, I can tell you that a bad night's sleep will lead to poor performance in a game. In joining the Collective, I look forward to helping Big Fig highlight that not all products are 'one size fits all.'"

"The plus-size community is distrustful of brands who have historically tried to appease us temporarily – in order to line their pockets," said Zach Miko. "As a member of the Big Fig Collective, I'm proud to advise a company which celebrates the plus-size experience but understands there is still work to be done."

"In Hollywood costumes, roles, trailers, and props are not built for larger-framed bodies, so it's easy to feel as if your body is 'incorrect,'" said Daniel Franzese. "Plus-size individuals are conditioned to be ashamed of our size. Big Fig is a prime example of how inclusivity should be done and how we can work together to move the needle."

Brands will use the plus-size body for performative allyship," said Abi Warrell. "The Big Fig Collective is not a marketing tactic – it's an advisory panel guiding the company toward consistent authenticity and genuine allyship."

"As the Founder of The Curvy Fashionista, I create content that embodies a deeper message of inclusivity, awareness, and positive self-esteem," said Marie Leggette. "Witnessing a brand actively build a platform that works to humanize and normalize the plus-size world is incredible, and I'm honored to join their vision."

For more information, visit www.bigfigmattress.com.

About Big Fig

Launched in 2016, Big Fig Mattress is the creator and innovator behind the first mattress built specifically to meet the needs of the plus-size sleeper. Tailored to provide fuller-figured individuals a better night's rest, Big Fig's reinforced hybrid design features extra support, preventing the aches and pains a plus-sized sleeper typically experiences on a standard mattress. As the market leader of the plus-sized mattress category, Big Fig aims to be a champion for the plus-size community, ensuring everyone and every body has a comfortable, long-lasting mattress designed to support a good night's sleep. The Big Fig Mattress comes in sizes ranging from Twin through California King. For more information, please visit www.bigfigmattress.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Big Fig Mattress