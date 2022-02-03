America's Oldest Flute Manufacturer Honors Nikka Gershman-Pepper as Youngest Ever "Haynes Young Artist"

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikka Gershman-Pepper, a 14-year-old flutist and composer, was announced by The William S. Haynes Flute Company of Boston, one of the world's leading makers of concert flutes, as youngest ever "Haynes Young Artist".

Nikka Gershman-Pepper, Haynes Young Artist, with her Haynes flute (PRNewswire)

Nikka earned this opportunity after getting international recognition as a rising star. As the youngest musician at the Colburn Music Academy, a leading conservatory in Los Angeles, California, Nikka has been playing flute for 7 years and is currently a student of the legendary Jim Walker, former Principal Flutist of the Los Angeles Philharmonic and founder of the renowned jazz quartet Free Flight.

Described as "without question one of the finest and most dedicated young flute soloists" by Mike Green, the President of the Grammy Foundation, Nikka is a first-prize winner of numerous competitions including Rising Stars Grand Prix (Berlin), Vancouver Symphony Concerto Competition, and a recipient of a Sir James Galway Merit Scholarship award. She was chosen to be featured in February 2022 on NPR's From the Top Radio Station, dedicated to promoting the most promising young musicians in the country. Her solo concerts include performances at the Beethoven House (Bonn, Germany), Hotel des Artistes for the Salon de Virtuosi (New York), Skyview Concert Hall with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra (VSO), and Théâtre Raymond Kabbaz with the LA Virtuosi Orchestra.

The Haynes Flute Company of Boston was founded in 1888 by William S. Haynes and became one of the most respected and sought-after manufacturers of concert flutes. It was the late Jean-Pierre Rampal's favorite instrument maker. Today Haynes Artists include celebrity flutists such as Emmanuel Pahud, Marina Piccinini, Jeanne Baxtresser, Ransom Wilson, and Amy Porter.

In her new leadership role, Nikka is dedicated to inspiring young audiences and bringing her music to underserved communities. In 2021, Nikka was named an ambassador to Music to Save Humanity Mentorship and Outreach Program, and as a From the Top Fellow, she performed for the Colorado Children's Hospital facilitated by the Ryan Seacrest Foundation.

Related links

https://www.nikkaflute.com

https://www.wmshaynes.com/nikka-gershman-pepper

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Project AWE