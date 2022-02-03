Allied Electronics & Automation Offers New Schneider Electric Image Recognition Tool

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Electronics & Automation now offers Schneider Electric's new image recognition tool, Pixie, to help its customers identify products faster and easier. This technology can recognize products through a single snap of a smartphone camera or photo upload through a personal computer.

The digital widget lets customers easily identify a product and find replacement parts by simply providing a photo of the component in question. Using image recognition technology, the Pixie widget identifies the item for the customer and makes it quick and easy to reorder or find additional information about the part, saving both time and frustration in the search process.

"This technology is a game-changer for customers," said Steven Javor, global eCommerce director for North America at Schneider Electric. "This tool does the work for you, saving time and hassle for our customers. It's faster, easier and more efficient — all things we know are important to our customers. It's also a live tool, so it's constantly evolving to identify new products and to better serve all types of customers."

Customers no longer need to unmount a component to identify the part. They can now reorder, search for additional information, or troubleshoot issues with a simple photo thanks to the advanced image recognition system. This faster process also reduces the chance of error in selecting and ordering new products including relays, drives, sensors, PLCs and starters.

The Pixie widget works on both smartphones and desktop computers. Simply go to Product Selection Made EASY and click on "Find Replacement Drives or Relays With Image Recognition." Then, follow the on-screen instructions to either take a photo directly through the tool or upload a picture.

Here's how it works:

Product Selection Made EASY Launch the widget at: Select an image from your desktop or take a photo on your mobile device Crop the image if needed Select the best match and click "Add to Cart" to complete the purchase

"Both Allied and Schneider Electric continually look for ways to make our customers' lives easier by offering the best products, the latest innovations, and superior customer service," said Teresa Steel, Schneider Electric's eCommerce Key Account Manager for Allied, "and we think this cutting-edge image recognition tool does those things."

