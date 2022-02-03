50 Schweiger Dermatology Group Physicians Named 2022 Castle Connolly Top Doctors

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schweiger Dermatology Group announces 50 of its dermatologists have been named Castle Connolly Top Doctors for 2022. "I am proud that so many of our physicians are being recognized on the Castle Connolly Top Doctors list, one of the most prestigious accolades to receive as a doctor," says Eric Schweiger, M.D., founder and C.E.O. of Schweiger Dermatology Group. "To be nominated as a standout leader in medicine from physician peers is the ultimate compliment and goes to show just how committed our providers are to delivering excellent patient care."

Castle Connolly is the trusted source for selecting the nation's Top Doctors. To earn Top Doctor status, a physician must be nominated by a peer and vetted by Castle Connolly. Each year, Castle Connolly's physician-led team of researchers follow a rigorous screening process to select top doctors through its established nomination survey.

The 50 doctors from Schweiger Dermatology Group recognized as 2022 Castle Connolly Top Doctors are Alvin Adler, M.D., Rachel Altman, M.D., Marieanne Giardina Beckett, M.D., Robert Bernstein, M.D., Anita Cela, M.D., K. Andrew Cerveny, Jr., M.D., Christina Lee Chung, M.D., Samara Churgin, M.D., Penelope Cohen, M.D., Deirdre Connolly, M.D., Glen Crawford, M.D., Edward Desciak, M.D., Charisse Dolitsky, M.D., Yehuda Eliezri, M.D., Ronald Falcon, M.D., Michael Fastenberg, M.D., Jeremy Fenton, M.D., Abraham Freilich, M.D., Marc Glashofer, M.D., David Goldberg, M.D., Scott Gottlieb, M.D., Jodi Grossfeld, M.D., Matthew Halpern, M.D., Irwin Hametz, M.D., Karen Hammerman, M.D., Scott Hammerman, M.D., Bruce Heller, M.D., Ronny Herskovits, M.D., Lisa Hochman, M.D., Erum Ilyas, M.D., Sumayah Jamal, M.D., Debra Jih, M.D., Louise Kaufmann, M.D., Lynn Klein, M.D., Tamara Koss, M.D., Michael Lehrer, M.D., Wendy Lou, M.D., Jason Miller, M.D., Robert Moraru, M.D., Rachel Nazarian, M.D., Antoinette Notaro, M.D., David Picascia, M.D., Janet Prystowsky, M.D., Thomas Regan, M.D., Jane Schneider, M.D., Eric Schweiger, M.D., Christopher Sciales, M.D., Arnold Toback, M.D., William Tutrone, M.D., Sue Ann Wee, M.D.

About Castle Connolly

Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. is a healthcare research and information company that helps guide consumers to America's top doctors and top hospitals. Castle Connolly's database is published online at castleconnolly.com and provides consumers detailed information about doctor's education, training, special expertise, and contact information to make appointments.

About Schweiger Dermatology Group

Schweiger Dermatology Group is the largest group dermatology practice in the Northeast with over 90 offices and over 250 healthcare providers. SDG provides both medical and cosmetic dermatology services to over 1,000,000 patients annually. Schweiger Dermatology Group has been named to Crain's New York Fast 50, honoring the fastest growing companies in New York and to Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America, each over five times. To learn more, visit schweigerderm.com.

