TLIS LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Talis Biomedical Corporation Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Talis Biomedical Corporation ("Talis" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TLIS) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Talis investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Talis common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's February 2021 initial public offering. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: According to the lawsuit, documents that the Company issued in connection with its IPO failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the comparator assay in the primary study lacked sufficient sensitivity to support Talis's Emergency Use Authorization application for Talis One COVID-19 test; (2) that, as a result, Talis was reasonably likely to experience delays in obtaining regulatory approval for the Talis One COVID-19 test; (3) that, as a result, the Company's commercialization timeline would be significantly delayed; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Talis during the relevant time frame, you have until March 8, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

