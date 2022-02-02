Tidal Basin Group Announces 2022 Conference Speakers

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tidal Basin Group proudly announces its speaking engagements for the 2022 conference season. Our thought leaders look forward to speaking to interested audiences in the emergency and disaster management industry about important topics that will help people prepare for, respond to, recover from and mitigate disasters.

"Conferences are great opportunities for sharing and discussing new insights and innovations in the industry; and also build partnerships and expand client relationships," said Dana Johnston, Director of Partnerships at Tidal Basin Group. "We look forward to reconnecting with clients, friends and colleagues to share ideas and best practices with our fellow industry leaders."

Conference speaking engagements:

National Association of Counties (NACo) Legislative Conference, February 12 – 16

Colorado Emergency Management Conference (COEM), February 22 – 25, Booth #40

National Emergency Management Association (NEMA) Mid-Year Forum, March 28 – April 1

National Hurricane Conference (NHC), April 12 – April 13 . Booths #305 and #307

Governor's Hurricane Conference (GHC), May 8 – May 13 , Booth #414

National Association of Counties (NACo) Annual Conference, July 21 – July 24

International Association of Emergency Managers (IAEM) Annual Conference and EMEX, November 11 – 17

National Emergency Management Association (NEMA) Annual Conference, October 17-20

Topics:

Mitigation Trends and the Future of Federal Funding

Trends and Progression of FEMA's PA Program

Operationalizing After-Action Reports and Improvement Plans (AAR/IPs) into Preparedness, Response, Recovery, and Mitigation Activities

CDBG Non-Federal Match Program

Gulf States Meeting Lead

American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)

Accessing Federal Resources for Wildfire and Flood Mitigation: Local Preparedness Strategies

Tidal Basin Speakers (in alphabetical order):

Luis Avila , VP, Mitigation

Carlos J. Castillo , CEM, SVP, Chief Development Officer

Allen Davis , Director, Recovery

Ashlee Delventhal , Senior Director, Preparedness, Resiliency, and Emergency Management

Bailey DeRouen , Director, Community Development, Housing, and Infrastructure Team

Jacob Gray , Senior Director, Mitigation

Stephanie Murphy , MS, CEM, VP, Preparedness, Resiliency, and Emergency Management

Mark J. Misczak , CEM, SVP, Chief Operating Officer

Dawn Mascoll, Esq , Senior Director, Community Development, Housing, and Infrastructure Team

Jennifer Oswald , Project Manager

Jose Valenzuela , MSEM, CFM, VP, Tidal Basin Caribe

"Our team members are frequently asked to speak at conferences and events because of their experience and comprehensive knowledge of the federal laws, regulations, and policies governing the various pre- and post-disaster funding programs, and because of the solutions and results we provide our clients," said Carlos J. Castillo, Chief Development Officer of Tidal Basin Group.

To learn more about Tidal Basin's talented leaders and professionals, visit our "Meet Our Leadership Team" page at https://www.tidalbasingroup.com/about-tidal-basin/meet-our-team/.

About Tidal Basin

Tidal Basin is the nation's leading emergency and disaster management consulting firm providing programmatic and technical management experience and resources to governments, organizations, businesses, and communities. Our integrated disaster management solutions and expertise help our clients and partners achieve their disaster preparedness and recovery goals more effectively. Our understanding and ability to navigate all available funding sources enables us to provide maximum value by increasing the amount of funding our clients receive for programs that help improve their communities and businesses. To learn more about what we do and our team, visit tidalbasingroup.com.

