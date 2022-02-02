ITC HOLDINGS CORP. ANNOUNCES ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES

NOVI, Mich., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ITC Holdings Corp. announced today a series of organizational changes designed to position the company for continued success. The changes are effective Feb. 14, 2022.

Brian Slocum, who most recently served as Vice President of Operations, has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Slocum has extensive planning and engineering experience at ITC, having previously served as Vice President of Engineering. In his new role, he is responsible for system operations, planning, engineering, supply chain, field construction and maintenance, and information technology.

Jon Jipping has led ITC's Operations organization since the company's inception, most recently as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. During that time, he has been responsible for driving ITC's operational performance to among the best in the industry. Going forward, Mr. Jipping remains Executive Vice President, responsible for the continued development of the Lake Erie Connector project and other initiatives.

"Jon's contributions to ITC are immeasurable," said Linda Apsey, President and CEO of ITC. "Over the last two decades, he has built a truly exceptional Operations organization focused on excellence, performance and driving value for customers. I look forward to having Jon lead the development of the Lake Erie Connector, a significant project for ITC."

Vinit Gupta has been promoted to Vice President of Operations. In this role he has responsibility for control room and system operations that support ITC's four operating companies, Safety, Human Performance, Security, Emergency Preparedness and Response, and the company's NERC compliance programs. Mr. Gupta previously served as Director of Design Engineering and Director of Operations Engineering.

"Jon, Brian and Vinit bring a wealth of operational experience to ITC and an unwavering commitment to excellence that shows in our top tier service and safety performance," said Apsey. "The changes announced today reflect a strong leadership team that continues to position the company for long-term success."

ABOUT ITC HOLDINGS CORP.

ITC Holdings Corp. is the largest independent electricity transmission company in the United States. ITC provides transmission grid solutions to improve reliability, expand access to markets, allow new generating resources to interconnect to its systems and lower the overall cost of delivered energy. Through its regulated operating subsidiaries ITCTransmission, Michigan Electric Transmission Company, ITC Midwest and ITC Great Plains, ITC owns and operates high-voltage transmission infrastructure in Michigan, Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma, and in development in Wisconsin. These systems serve a combined peak load exceeding 26,000 megawatts along 16,000 circuit miles of transmission line, supported by 700 employees and 1,000 contractors. ITC is based in Novi, Michigan. For further information visit WWW.ITC-HOLDINGS.COM. ITC is a subsidiary of Fortis Inc., a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry. For further information visit WWW.FORTISINC.COM.

