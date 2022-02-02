FORTUNE Magazine Names Quest Diagnostics one of 2022 "World's Most Admired Companies" for Eighth Consecutive Year

SECAUCUS, N.J., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, today announced that it has been selected as one of FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies in 2022 for the eighth consecutive year.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto/Quest Diagnostics Incorporated) (PRNewswire)

Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies recognition is based on nine criteria of corporate reputation, from investment value and quality of management and products, to social responsibility and ability to attract talent.

The annual survey designated Quest as one of only six companies to attain Most Admired status in the "Health Care: Pharmacy and Other Services" industry. The company scored high marks in use of corporate assets, quality of management, and social responsibility.

"It is an honor to be named one of Fortune World's Most Admired Companies for the eighth year in a row," said Steve Rusckowski, chairman, chief executive officer and president of Quest Diagnostics. "This recognition is truly a testament to the deep commitment and passion of our 50,000 employees working to create a healthier world every day."

To determine the rankings, Fortune partnered with global organizational consulting firm Korn Ferry to survey thousands of executives, directors and analysts who rated companies in their industry on nine criteria, including investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. The survey included a total of 640 companies from 28 countries. A company's score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed as a World's Most Admired Company.

Find the full 2022 list of FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies here.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors, and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our nearly 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

