Abstrakt Closes $610K Pre-Seed Round To Push Forward Real-Time Call Coaching

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstrakt, real-time call coaching and conversational intelligence software, announced the successful close of an oversubscribed $610K Pre-Seed financing round. The round, led by a series of angel investors in Arizona, Nebraska, and Georgia, sets the company up for a quick expansion as growth is already underway.

Abstrakt will use the funding to scale up its team and product development to further support current customers and open up new opportunities. Some of their early customers include publicly traded Fintech companies, a top ten fastest growing recruiting firm, and a leading protection manufacturing company.

"We were tired of conversational intelligence being reactive with sales and customer service calls. Going over what went wrong after the call means you've already lost the opportunity. I knew there was a better way, but people kept telling us it couldn't be done," says Abstrakt founder, Greg Reffner.

The market for sales enablement and conversational intelligence tools expanded greatly during the pandemic. Most competitors in the space are focused on call transcript analysis minutes or hours after a call is completed. Abstrakt saw an opportunity to provide real-time call coaching, while being technology agnostic.

"We're proud of how capital efficient we've been in developing a solution we were told wasn't possible. We will continue to solve pressing problems for Abstrakt's customers and improve the product while being efficient with the capital raised," comments John Bunting, Chief Technical Officer of Abstrakt and Founder of Beeso Studio.

Visit Abstrakt's website at Abstrakt.ai for more information about real-time call coaching, the next generation of conversational intelligence.

About Abstrakt Corp:

Abstrakt is working to redefine the conversational intelligence market. We offer Real-time Call Coaching Software as an alternative to reactive analytics via call recording solutions. Abstrakt was specifically designed to be agile, and work across your tech stack or video conferencing and dialer technologies - no integrations or phone systems are required, ever. If you have to choose one or the other, Real-time Conversational Coaching or post-call analytics, you will choose the one that closes deals faster. Right? If you can have both, even better. You can with Abstrakt. Never lose another deal, miss a ramping quota, or fail to book a meeting again.

View original content:

SOURCE Abstrakt