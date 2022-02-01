New Chicory Survey: Convenience, Not COVID, Driving Online Grocery Orders

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicory, the leading contextual commerce advertising platform, today released findings from its third annual Online Grocery Usership survey . The results of the survey include a year-over-year analysis of online grocery usership, as well as insight into add-to-cart frequency, user demographics, cart composition, preferred retailers and more.

Infographic: 2022 Online Grocery Usership Survey by Chicory (PRNewswire)

"The results of this latest survey re-affirm that digital grocery is here to stay, as consumers continue to prioritize convenience and simplicity," says Chicory CEO and Co-Founder Yuni Sameshima. "Brands looking to reach today's grocery shopper in high-intent moments need to be investing in solutions that will extend the on-site experience to off-platform locations like digital recipes."

Over 1,000 American shoppers participated in the survey. Below are just a few of the key insights from the study, also summarized in an infographic.

Drivers of Online Grocery Usership

72% of consumers reported ordering groceries online in the past 90 days. The top driver of these orders was convenience and/or time constraints, at 46%. Only 10% of shoppers reported that health and safety concerns were the top driver of online orders, signaling that online grocery is not merely a byproduct of the pandemic.

Value of Online Grocery Shopper

Online grocery shoppers place orders frequently. Over 52% of survey respondents reported placing online grocery orders at least once a week. Of shoppers who reported adding groceries to their cart daily, 90% reported placing an online order at least weekly. Online grocery shoppers are willing to spend too. Over one third of respondents reported spending over $100 on an online order, up almost 16% from 2021.

Most Popular Online Grocery Retailers & Tools

Instacart trails Walmart and Amazon as the most preferred online grocery retailer among Chicory's survey respondents. The digital first-retailer is most popular among 18-29 year olds, while Walmart is most popular among 45-60 year olds according to the study.

Retailer sites, coupon sites and digital recipes are the top three places where consumers are motivated to purchase products from shoppable ads. To read the entire report, please download Online Grocery Usership: 2022 Edition .

Survey Methodology

Chicory surveyed 1,017 total American consumers, ages 18 to 85 years old, on December 27, 2021.

About Chicory

Chicory powers a contextual commerce advertising platform for CPG and grocery brands. Its signature "Get Ingredients" button can be found on over 1,600 recipe websites, including Taste of Home, Martha.com, LandOLakes.com and thousands of influencer food blogs. Leveraging its extensive recipe network, Chicory partners with leading CPG brands like Campbell's and grocery retailers like Wakefern to serve hyper-relevant ads to consumers in the moments when they're planning their grocery purchases. As the pioneer of shoppable recipes and the expert in contextual commerce, Chicory creates the digital tools to take grocery shoppers from inspiration to checkout in a few clicks. Learn more at www.chicory.co.

Contact:

Madeline Lenahan

PR Manager

pr@chicory.co

(917) 463-3434

Chicory Logo (PRNewsfoto/Chicory) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chicory