College Consensus Publishes Composite Ranking of the Most Affordable Coding Bootcamps for 2022

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus , a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its ranking of the Most Affordable Coding Bootcamps for 2022 .

Bootcamps in our Most Affordable Coding Bootcamps for 2022 ranking were ranked according to their overall cost of completion and are all members of the Council on Integrity in Results Reporting (CIRR), which assesses members to ensure transparency and integrity in reporting information

The Most Affordable Coding Bootcamps for 2022 (in alphabetical order) are:

Actualize

Bottega

CareerFoundry

Covalence

HyperionDev

Jax Code Academy

Tech Academy

The Software Guild

Thinkful

College Consensus is an innovative approach to college and graduate school rankings. We combine the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student review scores. College Consensus also offers expert advice and guidance on all aspects of college life, from finding the perfect college, to getting accepted, paying for it, and finding your professional path after graduation.

