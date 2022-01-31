National Sleep Foundation Publishes Position Statement on Sleep Health Equity

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Sleep Foundation (NSF) has released its Sleep Health Equity Position Statement. As part of the NSF's mission to improve the public's health and well-being through sleep education and advocacy, it is critical to understand the sources of racial/ethnic sleep health disparities and promote actionable solutions to eliminate them and achieve sleep heath equity.

People of color in the U.S. are disproportionately affected by poor sleep health and sleep disorders. The NSF Position Statement outlines key strategic changes needed to achieve sleep health equity, including: expanding evidence-based and culturally-sensitive sleep health resources, improving equitable access to clinical sleep healthcare, and addressing sleep health equity across the continuum of sleep health care delivery. Other strategic focuses include funding research and policy actions.

"Racial and ethnic disparities in sleep health are a major public health problem. Sleep health equity can be achieved through public investment in resources, education and training, as well as system- and policy-level changes," said Temitayo Oyegbile-Chidi, MD, PhD, NSF Board Member and Chair of NSF's Sleep Health Equity Task Force. "Identifying and understanding the barriers to sleep health equity is imperative as we ultimately aim to propose and support efforts to improve the lives of underrepresented Americans by optimizing sleep health."

As a leader in sleep health, NSF will continue to focus on actionable solutions for underserved and underrepresented communities that help ensure everyone has the opportunity to get the sleep we all need. For more information, read the Position Statement on Sleep Health Equity.

