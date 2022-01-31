CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Paysafe Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 8, 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Paysafe Limited f/k/a Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II ("Paysafe") (NYSE: PSFE) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of PSFE investors who purchased between December 7, 2020 and November 10, 2021

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Paysafe, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The class action against Paysafe includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Paysafe was being negatively impacted by gambling regulations in key European markets; (2) Paysafe was encountering performance challenges in its Digital Wallet segment; (3) new eCommerce customer agreements were being pushed back; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: February 8, 2022

Aggrieved Paysafe investors only have until February 8, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

