RICHARD THOMPSON'S "(GUITAR, VOCAL) A COLLECTION OF UNRELEASED AND RARE MATERIAL 1967-1976" CELEBRATED WITH 45TH ANNIVERSARY VINYL REISSUE ON DOUBLE HEAVY-WEIGHT VINYL AVAILABLE MARCH 25 VIA ISLAND/UMe

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- – Richard Thompson's 1976 album of (at the time) career-spanning retrospective unreleased recordings – (Guitar, Vocal) A Collection Of Unreleased and Rare Material 1967-1976 – will be reissued on double 180-gram vinyl March 25th via Island/UMe in celebration of its 45th anniversary. The album, which features tracks from his time with the Fairport Convention, music recorded with his ex-wife Linda Thompson and as a solo artist, is available to pre-order now: https://UMC.lnk.to/RichardThompsonUnreleasedAndRare

(Guitar, Vocal) A Collection Of Unreleased and Rare Material 1967-1976 was originally released in 1976 after Richard and his wife Linda announced their retirement from the music business. As the album's title suggests, this is a collection of unreleased recordings made over an eight-year period which spans Richard's early years recording with the Fairport Convention as well as the time he spent performing and recording as a duo with wife Linda.

Thankfully, this did not transpire to be Richard's final piece of recorded work, but did become an essential record to fans of Richard's work giving an alternate perspective on his early career. Following an almost two year hiatus, Richard and Linda returned and released 'First Light (Richard and Linda Thompson album)' in 1978 and Richard has remained a prolific songwriter and one of the most respected British folk artists of all time releasing, to date, 22 studio albums and 14 live albums.

Tracklisting

Side A

1. Time Will Show The Wiser – Fairport Convention

2. Throwaway Street Puzzle – Fairport Convention

3. Mr. Lacey – Fairport Convention

4. The Ballad of Easy Rider – Fairport Convention

5. Poor Will and The Jolly Hangman – Fairport Convention

Side B

1. Sweet Little Rock 'n' Roller – Fairport Convention

2. A Heart Needs A Home – Richard & Linda Thompson

3. The Dark End of The Street – Richard & Linda Thompson

4. It'll Be Me – Richard & Linda Thompson

Side C

1. Flee As A Bird – Richard Thompson

2. Night Comes In – Richard & Linda Thompson

Side D

1. The Pitfall / The Excursion – Richard Thompson

2. Calvary Cross – Richard & Linda Thompson

