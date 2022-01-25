Tredence Propels Intelligent Enterprise Rebate Management with Launch of Rebate.ai

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tredence Inc., a leading data science and AI engineering company, announced the launch of its new B2B rebate management and analytics platform, Rebate.ai. The platform is equipped with advanced analytics to deliver real-time, contextual insights for everyone in the rebate ecosystem, including buying groups, distributors and manufacturers.

Rebate.ai reorients the traditional rebate ecosystem with intelligent analytics and provides users with a unified interface focusing on collaboration, which is critical to their collective growth. The platform helps traders drive dynamic and real-time decisions and paves the path to faster ROI through:

Fluidity and Automation - Manage multi-product, multi-party and tiered rebate schemes with automated rebate tracking and analytics.

Standardized Processes - Central product catalogs and standardized rebates drive deeper sync.

Growth Opportunities - Unlock elegant, mutually beneficial deals with preferred partners.

"B2B organizations can no longer afford to rely on inflexible and dated methods to manage rebates when trillions of dollars are at stake. With Rebate.ai, we want to turn rebate management into an exciting pursuit of revenue growth. The platform brings clarity to the convoluted rebate management ecosystem and helps trading partners forge meaningful relationships and expedite rebate return on investment," said Naresh Agarwal, Chief Business Officer, Industrial Manufacturing, Tredence. "In the high-voltage rebate business, data analytics is a force multiplier. With Rebate.ai, we have brought together the valley's best and brightest technology and talent to help traders collaborate."

"Rebate.ai is Tredence's commitment to bringing multi-dimensional intelligence and clarity to the complicated ecosystem of rebates. We have enabled thousands of distributors and suppliers to identify mutual revenue opportunities and maximize their revenue from rebates through structured communication channels and transparent workflows," said Steve Zingsheim, Senior Director & Head of Sales, Rebate.ai.

Rebate.ai is Tredence's first product for the manufacturing industry. The company recently announced the purchase of the Buying Group and Rebate Management platform from Exactus Advisors to complement its platform capabilities and to help traders chase opportunities and maximize ROI. The rebate platform has served clients since 2017, driving higher rebate revenue and faster insights with over $12 billion of throughput annually.

About Rebate.ai

Rebate.ai is a cloud-enabled, SaaS-based, advanced analytics platform that turns rebate management into an exciting pursuit of revenue growth for buying groups, suppliers and distributors. It helps them achieve higher profitability, improves rebate planning and enhances the financial control of rebates.

For more information, please visit www.rebate.ai.

About Tredence Inc.

Tredence is a data science and AI engineering company focused on solving the last mile problem in analytics. The 'last mile' is defined as the gap between insight creation and value realization. Tredence is more than 1,500 employees strong with offices in Foster City, Chicago, Toronto and Bangalore, with the largest companies in retail, CPG, hi-tech, telecom, travel and industrials as clients.

